New Lifestyle Boutique Arrives in Ukrainian Village

Autumn and Brian Merritt closed their Lincoln Park boutique—Solemates, a men and women’s clothing and accessories shop—in 2010; but, they did it to focus on their independent lifestyle label. Now, less than a year later, the duo have opened a new co-ed boutique in Ukrainian Village named after that brand: Sir & Madame (938 N. Damen Ave.; 773-489-6660, sirandmadame.com). “The boutique has a vintage feel,” says Najee Redd, the shop’s manager and co-creative director. “A lot of our inspiration comes from things of yesteryear, no matter what era. We have a classic style with a contemporary feel.” Sir & Madame features an array of house-labeled items, including women’s riding pants in black or navy ($125), men’s tailored flannel check shirts ($115), and laptop cases ($375). We also liked the women’s cardigans from Left on Houston ($140 to $150), necklaces from Vintage Revival ($75 to $85), and men’s wool vests from 3Sixteen ($285). Later this year, look for new styles from the Sir & Madame label, including a military-inspired, floral-patterned pencil skirt for women and a canvas and leather bag for men.

Top Sales This Week

StyleChicago (stylechicago.com) holds its Resolutions 2011 fashion and beauty event in the Grand Ballroom of the Sofitel Chicago Water Tower (20 E. Chestnut St.; 312-324-4000) on Friday, January 28th, from 6 to 9 p.m. Enjoy mini-spa and beauty services, wine, hors d’oeuvres, sushi, and more. Tickets are $35 or $45 with a VIP goodie bag; visit stylechicago.com or call 800-838-3006 to order in advance.

Take 20 to 70 percent off everything at Florodora (330 S. Dearborn St.; 312-212-8860) and Florodora Shoes (348 S. Dearborn St.; 312-212-8860) Tuesday, January 18th, through Saturday, January 29th.

The Best of the Rest

Cityblue Apparel & Denim (1444 N. Wells St.; 312-664-2222, citybluedenim.com) holds a Jules jewelry trunk show with designer Julie Schwanbeck, wine, and light appetizers on Friday, January 21st, at 6:30 p.m.

Wake up early on Saturday, January 22nd, for deep savings at Krista K (3458 N. Southport Ave.; 773-248-1967, kristak.com) and Krista K Maternity + Baby (3530 N. Southport Ave., 773-248-4477). Discounts on sale items, which begin with an additional 50 percent off already-reduced merchandise at 8 a.m., decrease throughout the morning; new spring collections are 20 percent off all day.

Holiday Inn Chicago Mart Plaza (350 W. Mart Center, 312-836-5000, martplaza.com) offers a Winter Blues package, featuring one overnight stay for two and parking, from $115 through March 31st. Guests also enjoy two-for-one entry to the Back Porch Stage at the House of Blues (329 N. Dearborn St.; 312-923-2000) and a “Best of the Blues” or “Patchwork Blues” CD. To book, call 312-836-5000 and request the Winter Blues Package (promo code IKHD1).

Take 25 percent off sofas in Sazza fabrics and sofas in Estoril and Salvador leathers at BoConcept (1901 N. Clybourn Ave.; 773-388-2900, boconcept.us) through Monday, January 31st.

Sebastien Grey Custom Clothiers—a new men’s tailoring shop within selected Halo [For Men] boutiques (for locations, halochicago.com)—holds a launch party with a complimentary Chivas tasting, cigar rolling and cigar, and food on Thursday, January 20th, at the Loop Halo [For Men] (70 W. Madison St.; 312-606-4256). Guests also have the chance to win one of 100 gift cards toward any purchase as well as a signature tie. RSVP at events@zapwater.com.

Book any spa package this January at the dana hotel and spa (660 N. State St.; 312-202-6040, danahotelandspa.com/spa) to receive one complimentary lunch from Aja, the hotel’s restaurant. Also this month, receive a 15-minute complimentary skin consultation with any facial. For either offer, go to danahotelandspa.com/spa or call 312-202-6040.

Urban Style Emporium (200 E. Delaware Pl.; 312-335-1353, urbanstyleemporium.com) holds its Indoor Sidewalk Sale with 50 to 75 percent off fall/winter merchandise through Monday, January 31st.

Enjoy 10 percent off lighting from Park Place Interiors (407 S. Third St., Geneva, Suite 114, 630-232-7799; 125 N. York St., Elmhurst, 630-530-4470; parkplace-interiors.com) through Monday, January 31st. The Geneva shop also holds “It’s a Material World Window Fashion Show” with refreshments and special giveaways on Saturday, February 5th, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Save $20 on tickets at parkplace-interiors.com through Sunday, January 23rd.

EXTRAS at E Street Denim (1876 First St., Highland Park; 847-668-9286) holds a So Many Roads jewelry trunk show on Friday, January 21st, and Saturday, January 22nd, with designer Carri Goodman and discounts.

Closings and Relocations

Save up to 90 percent at Veruca Salt (1921 N. Damen Ave.; 773-276-9888, shopverucasalt.com) during its Bucktown store closing sale Thursday, January 20th, through Sunday, January 23rd.

