Thomas + Henry Opens in Old Town

Lovely merchandise and a charming space where one can be pampered—the new Thomas + Henry (1445 N. Wells St., 312-337-1445, facebook.com/thomasandhenry) is a true beauty shop…

Lovely merchandise and a charming space where one can be pampered—the new Thomas + Henry (1445 N. Wells St., 312-337-1445, facebook.com/thomasandhenry) is a true beauty shop. The boutique is the latest venture from Jim Jostes, who, with business partner Paul Lechlinsky, also co-owns the home furnishing store Room Service (5438 N. Clark St., 773-878-5438, roomservice-chicago.com) in Andersonville. “There was a need for a personal and home goods store in Old Town,” Jostes says. “What’s been really exciting for us and getting the most reaction are our unusual gift objects.” Thomas + Henry is filled with the kind of small additions that really make a home—vintage glass and barware from the 60s and 70s ($35–$350), hand-poured candles by Apotheke ($32.50), and sustainable hand soaps by Further ($18.50).

Along with home goods, vintage furniture pieces, and hostess gifts, Thomas + Henry will soon double as a salon with Swedish hair care line Sachajuan (sachajuan.com) at the helm. Jostes, a hairdresser for 15 years, plans to add salon services to the space in the coming months, with just himself and one additional stylist on staff. “It’s a more personalized experience than big conglomerations with eight to 20 chairs,” he says. “A private salon experience.”

Top Sales This Week

le Dress (1741 W. Division St., 773-697-9899, ledresschicago.com) holds its annual Winter White Out Sale this weekend. On Saturday and Sunday, all merchandise will be 20 percent off. What’s more, Facebook friends and email subscribers (email info@ledresschicago.com with SUBSCRIBE in the subject line) will receive 40 percent off everything in the store from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday.

Every piece of clothing at Sofia (100 E. Walton St., Ste. 106, 312-640-0878, sofialivelovely.com) is 40 percent off during the month of January—from Mara Hoffman sweaters to StyleStalker tuxedo jackets. Shop the sale in-store or online (use code jan40).

The Best of the Rest

Meet designer Jason Wu on Thursday at Nordstrom (55 E. Grand Ave., 312-464-1515, nordstrom.com). He’ll present his moderately priced Spring/Summer 2013 Miss Wu Collection from 6 to 8 p.m.

If your holiday dinner parties exposed a glaring hole in your tabletop set, remedy that problem during the New Year sale at Tabula Tua (1015 W. Armitage Ave., 773-525-3500, tabulatua.com). Everything in the shop is 20.13 percent off Friday through Sunday.

Enaz (enaz.com) in Highland Park (444 Central Ave., 847-433-6466) and Northfield (309 Happ Rd., Northfield, 847-446-5551) is in the midst of a 50 percent off sale on select items. In addition to these savings, buy any two items off the sales rack and snag a third item for free. The sale ends Sunday.

The Left Bank (1155 W. Webster Ave., 773-929-7422, leftbankjewelry.com) hosts its first wedding jewelry trunk show of 2013. Peruse art deco-inspired jewelry and headpieces by Regina B. New York (reginab.com) on Saturday and Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Select apparel, accessories, and shoes are marked 40 percent off at Sarca (710 N. Wabash Ave., 312-255-0900, shopsarca.com). Stock up on brands such as Jerome C. Rousseau, Heidi Merrick, and IRO, while supplies last.

