Seen on the Scene
4 years
ago
Choking Down Purls at Logan’s Latest Hotspot
Photos from opening weekend at Analogue—wormwood ale and all.
4 years
ago
Mark Bazer Talks To Some of Chicago’s Biggest Names
Tavi Gevinson, Charles Blackstone, and Lagunitas’ Tony Magee visit the Interview Show sofa.
4 years
ago
Lone Wolf Joins the Pack on Randolph Street
Scenes from the new tavern this weekend, from the folks behind Trenchermen, Barrelhouse Flat, and Pleasant House Bakery.
4 years
ago
Beer Hoptacular 2013: Fantastic, as Usual
The same stellar beer selection followed the fest to its new location in Pilsen.
4 years
ago
Taste the Family Brandy at Rhine Hall Distillery
Scenes from a pre-opening party at a new father-daughter distillery in the West Loop.
4 years
ago
Chicago’s Halloween Costumes Rocked on Saturday Night
At the Chicago Avenue Halloween Bar Crawl, you people looked pretty amazing.
4 years
ago
Shucking and Slurping at Oyster Fest
A crowd gathered in River North on Friday night to dine on bivalves, hear Buddy Guy, and, of course, drink a few beers.
4 years
ago
Chop Shop, a Crazy Butcher Shop Bar Hybrid, Actually Works
You can get a sandwich or get married at the new multi-functional space. A Saturday night visit proved this much: The vibe is nice and the drinks taste great.
4 years
ago
A Night at Punch House, Pilsen’s Hot New Basement Bar
The downstairs space at Thalia Hall, from the crew behind Longman & Eagle, is like a classic rec room with fantastic drinks.
4 years
ago
Blackfinn Ameripub Is a Gourmet Sports Bar
With plenty of space, a lot of TVs, and 100-plus beers, this new River North spot will probably host a big crowd from your office at a happy hour this fall.
4 years
ago
Fame Bar Mixes Cocktails and Art in Ukrainian Village
The new craft cocktail spot, designed by an HGTV host, is an easy place to spend a few hours.
5 years
ago
The Vibe Was Nicely Chill at This Year’s Hideout Block Party
Great weather. An eight-band lineup. Food trucks. Lawn chairs.
5 years
ago
What Happened at the North Coast Music Festival
The weather was terrible, but 50,000 fans still came to Union Park to see Nas, Wu-Tang, Aloe Blacc and more on Labor Day weekend.
5 years
ago
Wicker Park Threw a Killer Block Party This Weekend
With Bangers & Lace and Carriage House on the grill, spiked lemonade, live music, a pie-eating contest, and a giant game of Jenga, what more could you ask for?
5 years
ago