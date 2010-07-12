Boiler Room Opens The new spot previously anticipated as Nice Slice Pizza Bar—a venture from the folks behind Simone’s, with a similarly eye-popping interior kit out by the same design team—opened Thursday in Logan Square, and our photographer was on site to document the vast sea of pies, the endless pints of craft brews, and the—daylight!—line down the block…

Photography: Jeff Schear

