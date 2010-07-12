new spot previously anticipated as Nice Slice Pizza Bar—a venture from the folks behind Simone’s, with a similarly eye-popping interior kit out by the same design team—opened Thursday in Logan Square, and our photographer was on site to document the vast sea of pies, the endless pints of craft brews, and the—daylight!—line down the block…">
Boiler Room Opens

Published July 12, 2010

The new spot previously anticipated as Nice Slice Pizza Bar—a venture from the folks behind Simone’s, with a similarly eye-popping interior kit out by the same design team—opened Thursday in Logan Square, and our photographer was on site to document the vast sea of pies, the endless pints of craft brews, and the—daylight!—line down the block. Looks like pretty much everyone from the greater Northwest Side stopped by. If you were one of the few holdouts, peruse our photos below to see what you missed.

 

Photography: Jeff Schear

