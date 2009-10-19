Weekend Photos: Mustache and Cleavage Benefit at Amp Rock Lounge No word on how, exactly, mustaches fit into last Friday’s bash benefiting breast cancer awareness at Amp (1909 N. Lincoln Ave.; 312-376-1860)—the drink specials, including a Dolly Parton margarita, we’re clearer on—but with nearly $500 in donations going to two nonprofits, who cares? Our photographer snapped party-goers trying out a full array of fake ’staches at the Lincoln Park bar.

