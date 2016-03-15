Go

The Best Things to Do in Chicago This Month

Comedy Rhea Butcher Raised in Akron, Ohio, and later in the hallowed halls of Second City’s improv program, this comedian is a big believer in punching up but never down in standup routines. However, the costar and producer of the sitcom Take My Wife is never afraid to take good-natured potshots at their identity as a gender-nonconforming and vegetarian Cleveland Indians fan. This particular show marks a symbolic return to their roots, as Thalia Hall was the site of Butcher’s first comedy special more than three years ago. Details:Pilsen. Thalia Hall. 8:30 p.m. $21–$40. eventbrite.com

Art Pamela Fraser The Vermont-based artist has long been concerned with color and how its context influences our interpretation, like the difference between seeing bright pink on a bougainvillea and in someone’s dyed hair. In this solo show, her paintings, rendered in acrylic gouache, are paired with small handmade ceramic vessels that resemble vases. Details:West Town. Paris London Hong Kong. Free. parislondonhongkong.com

Classical Kirill Gerstein An already hugely accomplished pianist who has graduated from young-artist to midcareer awards, Gerstein ravels a recital touching many corners of the solo repertoire. He visits some usual haunts (Liszt, Beethoven), some back-of-the-catalog Debussy, unconventional composers (the contemporary Brit Thomas Adès, the Armenian priest Komitas), and Ravel’s emulsified retro-baroque Le Tombeau de Couperin. Details:Evanston. Galvin Recital Hall, Northwestern University. 7:30 p.m. $10–$30. music.northwestern.edu

New Music Sonic Meditations Local show maker Fifth House Ensemble cobbles together a collaborative performance with Alash, an ensemble that fuses Western harmonies and structures with deep knowledge of traditional Tuvan music — including the throat-singing technique that allows a single singer to produce more than one pitch at a time. Details:Lincoln Square. Old Town School of Folk Music. 8 p.m. $23–$25. fifth-house.com

Dance Hubbard Street Dance Chicago and Malpaso Dance Company World premieres by Osnel Delgado, director of the Havana-based Malpaso, and acclaimed Chicagoan Robyn Mineko Williams bookend this international exchange between two companies with similarly smooth styles. Williams’s work is loosely inspired by the transition from life to death; her intricate, effervescent approach will undoubtedly result in a mood that’s more ethereal than morbid. Details:Loop. Auditorium Theatre. $29–$125. auditoriumtheatre.org

Opera Ariodante A big month for baroque in Chicago aligns with an extended visit from conductor Harry Bicket. In addition to appearances swinging the baton for Music of the Baroque (March 3 and 6) and playing the harpsichord with the Diderot String Quartet (March 13 at the Myra Hess series and March 15 at the Chicago Temple), Bicket will lead Handel’s love-triangle opera seria, with the title role performed by the energetic mezzo-soprano Alice Coote. Details:Loop. Lyric Opera House. $20–$279. lyricopera.org

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater Photo: Paul Kolnik

Dance Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater One of the pillars of American modern dance returns to the Auditorium, where it made its first Chicago appearance 50 years ago. Three programs give audiences a glimpse of the company’s range: one featuring pieces by Wayne McGregor and Jessica Lang, another compiling more than a dozen of Ailey’s works, and the third presenting Lazarus, a contribution from Rennie Harris (famous for ushering hip-hop forms into rarefied venues) inspired by Ailey’s life and legacy. As always, every show ends with Ailey’s signature piece, Revelations. Details:Loop. Auditorium Theatre. $34–$120. auditoriumtheatre.org

Hip-Hop Meek Mill This Philadelphian raps like his life depends on it — intense, high stakes, deeply felt. These days, he’s something of a hip-hop folk hero: Following his controversial prison sentence — he was released early, in April 2018, when the Philadelphia district attorney discovered the initial arrest wasn’t credible — Meek has become an outspoken activist for criminal justice reform. The Motivation Tour arrives on the heels of a triumphant late-2018 album, Championships, and in the midst of a well-deserved second wind. Details:Uptown. Aragon Ballroom. 7:30 p.m. $60–$77. ticketmaster.com

Theater The Bridges of Madison County Composer Jason Robert Brown earned a Tony Award for the score of this Broadway adaptation of Robert James Waller’s romance novel about an affair between a traveling photographer and an isolated Iowa housewife. The musical should benefit from the intimate adaptation by the scrappy Theo Ubique, now settled into its handsome new digs on the Evanston side of Howard Street. Details:Evanston. Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre. $39–$44. theo-u.com

Classical Iestyn Davies On a day off from Lyric’s Ariodante, one of the world’s foremost countertenors totes his falsetto to a church concert organized by Haymarket Opera Company, the local operaphiles for whom baroque isn’t just a foray. Davies sings in three Bach cantatas for alto voice, intermezzoed with instrumental works for the Haymarket orchestra. Details:West Loop. Old St. Patrick’s Church. 7:30 p.m. $25–$500. haymarketopera.org

Art Michael Robert Pollard: A Dreamer of Pictures The title comes from Neil Young’s 1969 song “Cinnamon Girl,” a fitting association for this local artist’s flat and crudely funny paintings and drawings. Pollard’s delirious imagery, inspired by comic books, Americana, and rock music, is a welcome deviation from the self-seriousness and pretentiousness of most contemporary exhibitions. Details:Rogers Park. Roman Susan. Free. romansusan.org

Theater Sweat New York–based playwright Lynn Nottage won the Pulitzer Prize (her second) for this 2017 social drama about Pennsylvania factory workers whose uncertain futures reflect economic inequality and racial resentment. (Nottage’s first Pulitzer came in 2009 for Ruined, about women surviving amid the ongoing civil wars in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.) Ron OJ Parson, hot off directing Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom at Writers Theatre, stages the Chicago premiere. Details:Loop. Goodman Theatre. $25–$80. goodmantheatre.org

Talk Hanif Abdurraqib More than a year after the release of his essay collection They Can’t Kill Us Until They Kill Us, this Columbus, Ohio–based writer returns to Chicago for a Q&A and signing of his latest nonfiction work, Go Ahead in the Rain. In it, Abdurraqib pays tribute to A Tribe Called Quest, chronicling the group’s career within the context of the ’90s rap scene and his own personal experiences as a fan and music critic. Details:Hyde Park. Seminary Co-op Bookstore. 3 p.m. Free. semcoop.com

Comedy Mind Parasites Live! On his latest national tour, Adam Conover of TruTV’s Adam Ruins Everything takes on the mysterious and malicious cultural norms that influence the public psyche. This new show will combine entertainment and education — similar to Conover’s TV show, which debunks popular myths and misconceptions by using special effects, metahumor, and expert interviews — but don’t buy a ticket expecting to see an episode play out onstage. In a departure from his typical sketch format, Conover will perform standup, dropping his acting persona in favor of the “real” him. Details:Lincoln Park. Park West. 8 p.m. $38–$75. ticketfly.com

Hip-Hop Vince Staples, JPEGMafia Picture the legends of Long Beach gangsta rap — Snoop Dogg, Nate Dogg, Warren G — with a hilarious Twitter account and an occasional taste for futuristic club beats. That’s Vince Staples, whose latest album, FM!, is the most complete distillation of his wry charm, dissecting and indicting West Coast gangster codes. Come early for JPEGMafia, an air force veteran whose confrontational noise-rap sometimes skewers American sociopolitics and sometimes interpolates the Backstreet Boys. Details:Uptown. Riviera Theatre. 8:30 p.m. $35–$135. ticketfly.com

Theater For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide When the Rainbow Is Enuf Ntozake Shange, who died last year at age 70, was a multihyphenate writer: poet, novelist, and playwright. Her best-known stage work, this 1976 “choreo-poem” (a term she coined for a piece combining poetry, movement, and music) gathers stories and vignettes about the struggles of women of color. Director Seret Scott, who previously helmed Court Theatre’s astonishing adaptation of Richard Wright’s Native Son, appeared in the original Broadway production of For Colored Girls. Details:Hyde Park. Court Theatre. $38–$74. courttheatre.org

Dance La Femme Dance Festival For almost a decade, Red Clay Dance has been providing educational and performance opportunities for professional dancers on the South Side, and the stunning new Green Line Performing Arts Center will hopefully draw new audiences to this contemporary company. Its latest production highlights dances by women of African descent, including works by local artists Jasmin Williams, Marceia Scruggs, and Brittany Chanel Winters. Details:Washington Park. Green Line Performing Arts Center, University of Chicago. $10 suggested donation. redclaydance.com

Opera An American Dream Lyric flexes its Lyric Unlimited arm for an offsite and contemporary project, a parallel to last season’s packed-house Fellow Travelers. The opera, set during World War II, contrasts the experiences of a Japanese American woman sent with her family to an internment camp and a German Jewish war bride who moves into their vacant home. Details:Loop. Harris Theater. $35–$125. lyricopera.org

Performance Art Out of Nowhere Defibrillator launches its artist-in-residence program, in which international performance artists set up shop in the Bridgeport gallery for three-week stints. The inaugural edition brings the Glasgow- and Milan-based Gabriele Longega, who uses her body to question societal norms around gender and sexuality, and Helsinki’s Tomasz Szrama, whose exhibition also includes a workshop for attendees to learn more about his improvisational, participatory approach. The residency culminates in a final show on March 24. Details:Bridgeport. Zhou B Art Center. Free. dfbrl8r.org

Theater Poseidon! An Upside Down Musical The camp-loving scamps of Hell in a Handbag Productions have been known to call their signature style “parodage” — a portmanteau of “parody” and “homage.” This month Handbag returns to an exemplar of the form, David Cerda and Scott Lamberty’s 2002 musical spoof of the 1970s underwater disaster flick The Poseidon Adventure. Seeing the authors spin inane movie lines into musical gold is worth the dive. Details:Edgewater. Edge Theater. $22–$45. brownpapertickets.com

Parade St. Patrick’s Day Parade and River Dyeing This time-honored tradition may be the only thing city government does that locals approve of. The dye — environmentally safe and purportedly orange before it’s mixed with water — will be dumped by the boatload into the Chicago River a few hours before the parade marches along Columbus Drive. Details:Loop. Columbus from Balbo to Monroe. Dyeing at 9 a.m., parade at noon. Free. chicagostpatricksdayparade.org

Theater Bright Star Steve Martin has always been a polymath: Alongside his career as an actor and comedian, he’s written plays (Picasso at the Lapin Agile, Meteor Shower) and prose (Shopgirl, The Pleasure of My Company) and has won three Grammy Awards as a bluegrass musician. Bright Star, his first foray into musical theater (written with singer-songwriter Edie Brickell), is a twisty, twangy jumble of love stories that premiered on Broadway in 2016. Ericka Mac stages BoHo Theatre’s Chicago premiere. Details:Lincoln Park. Greenhouse Theater Center. $30–$35. bohotheatre.com

Classical Anne-Sophie Mutter This elegant German violinist returns with her usual recital partner, pianist Lambert Orkis, as well as a guest cellist, Daniel Müller-Schott. The twosome plays violin sonatas by Mozart, Ravel, and Poulenc, and the threesome runs through Beethoven’s “Ghost” Trio and Sebastian Currier’s Ghost Trio, premiering on this tour. The latter references bygone piano trios in allusive and shadowy ways, lamenting the twilight of the form. Details:Loop. Symphony Center. 3 p.m. $38–$117. cso.org

Parade South Side St. Patrick’s Day Parade This annual event brings 150,000 green-clothed Chicagoans a year to the historically Irish neighborhood of Beverly. It features marching bands, bagpipes, Irish dancing, and a whole lot of shamrocks. Also on tap: A one-mile community run called the Emerald Isle Mile. Details:Beverly. Western from 103rd to 115th. Noon. Free. southsideirishparade.org

Art Meghan Borah: I’d Rather Be a Hammer Than a Nail This local painter explores the social presence of the female figure, from 1960s girl groups to contemporary women walking on the street. Borah’s subjects stare directly at the viewer in gauzy, dreamlike scenes, which are enhanced by the inclusion of glass beads and chalk, giving the colors a faded, shimmering quality. The colorful artworks show feminine figures posing with expressionless faces — in a field of flowers or astride horses — blissfully unaware of society’s gaze. Details:East Garfield Park. Goldfinch. Free. goldfinchgallery.org

Electronic Black Moth Super Rainbow, Steve Hauschildt An experimental music veteran, Hauschildt spent the latter half of the ’00s crafting spaced-out drone epics as part of the cult-favorite Cleveland trio Emeralds. He now lives in Chicago, and his solo work coheres those spacy sounds into something closer to minimal techno — imagine a rave inside a sensory deprivation tank. Hauschildt opens for Black Moth Super Rainbow, a Pittsburgh-based band whose oddball psychedelia makes our current dystopia feel kinda fun. Details:Avondale. Sleeping Village. 9 p.m. $20–$22. etix.com

Garden Chicago Flower & Garden Show Boasting more than 700 types of plants, this Navy Pier staple isn’t your everyday flower festival. This year’s show, titled Flowertales, will feature more than 20 enchanting gardens inspired by fairy tales and works of literature, such as Gulliver’s Travels, Wuthering Heights, and Snow White. Details:Near North Side. Navy Pier. $5–$20. eventbrite.com

Cupcakke Photo: Craig Barritt/Getty Images

Hip-Hop Cupcakke This local artist’s earliest songs established her reputation as a campy and freaky provocateur, taking feminist raunch à la Lil’ Kim or Trina to its most bugged-out extreme. Turns out that was a shallow read — over the past few years, and especially on last year’s Ephorize and Eden, the 21-year-old, born Elizabeth Harris, has proved herself to be Chicago’s most fearless MC in both subject matter and style, with formidable bars to silence any doubters. Still, just because she can rap her ass off doesn’t mean she won’t lead the crowd in a rousing communal sex moan. Details:Pilsen. Thalia Hall. 8:30 p.m. $18–$30. eventbrite.com

Dance Sea Level: Above and Below Hedwig Dances, one of the most visually rich groups in local performance, hosts an event commanded by two of its members. Taimy Ramos and Rigoberto Fernandez Saura split the bill: Saura tackles the “above” part with a piece that examines contrasts, like heavy objects on a fragile surface. Ramos’s A Flor de Piel (Skin Deep) looks at destructive human emotions such as betrayal as a means of exploring art’s capacity to promote healing. Details:Near North Side. Ruth Page Center for the Arts. $25. hedwigdances.com

Design Wired to Wear If you’ve ever contemplated that your smartphone is an extension of your body, then this futuristic exhibit will make your head spin. The Museum of Science and Industry explores the ways in which technological innovation and the human body intersect, from jetpacks to hats that change colors based on your emotions. Plus, you can try on some of the pieces, such as the SpiderSense vest, which vibrates when someone (or something) approaches you. Details:Hyde Park. Museum of Science and Industry. Free–$32. msichicago.org

Rock La Luz Its name translates to “the light,” but the L.A.-via-Seattle four-piece soundtracks the seedier underbelly of its sunny hometown. La Luz’s noirish surf rock draws from ’60s girl-group harmonies, stoned Americana, creepy graphic novels, and surrealist nightmares. Its latest record, Floating Features, is full of dreamy garage-rock bops warm enough to drag you out of the end-of-winter doldrums but dark enough to satisfy Midwestern cynicism. Details:Avondale. Sleeping Village. 9 p.m. $15. etix.com

Hip-Hop Legends of Hip Hop This showcase isn’t using the word “legends” lightly — you’d be hard-pressed to find a more impressive lineup of bona fide rap greats this year. The tour corrals ’80s and ’90s pioneers from the West Coast (pimp storyteller Too Short and funky Renaissance man DJ Quik) to the Dirty South (Cash Money OG Juvenile and a full Mount Rushmore of Houston rappers, from Bun B to Scarface to 8Ball & MJG). If there were ever a time to cash in your aging-hip-hop-head tokens, this is it. Details:University Village. Credit Union 1 Arena. 8 p.m. $52–$125. ticketmaster.com

Dance Giordano Dance Chicago Marinda Davis’s pieces have been featured on Dancing With the Stars and World of Dance, but her early days were spent assisting Gus Giordano. For this series, Davis creates a new work for his company informed by her history of managing her numerous autoimmune disorders. Joining Davis’s composition are Ray Leeper’s Soul, Brock Clawson’s film-noir-inspired Sneaky Pete, and more. Details:Loop. Harris Theater. $15–$75. harristheaterchicago.org

Art Laura Aguilar: Show and Tell A vast retrospective of this Mexican American photographer, who died last year at age 58, doubles as an homage to her life. Aguilar was known for shooting compassionate portraits of her contemporaries in Los Angeles’s LGBTQ and Latinx communities. Largely self-taught, she explored ideas around identity, the body, and acceptance. In her later years, Aguilar often photographed tender self-portraits amid desert landscapes — her physical shape echoing a nearby boulder or tree branch. Details:Heart of Chicago. National Museum of Mexican Art. Free. nationalmuseumofmexicanart.org

Jeff Tweedy Photo: Nuccio DiNuzzo/Chicago Tribune

Rock Jeff Tweedy Maybe you’re experiencing Tweedy burnout, due to the nonstop publicity surrounding the Wilco frontman’s recently released memoir, Let’s Go (So We Can Get Back), and accompanying solo album, Warm. Except that album is really good! Watch him perform it and presumably other material at this relatively intimate hometown concert. Details:Lake View. Vic Theatre. 7 p.m. $75. ticketfly.com

Expo C2E2 At the 10th annual Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo, the city’s most passionate pop culture enthusiasts will descend on McCormick Place in elaborate capes, masks, and makeup. Fans can rub shoulders with the artists, actors, and technicians who helped create their obsessions. Among this year’s panel participants: David Tennant and Matt Smith from Doctor Who; Paul Rudd and Alicia Silverstone from Clueless; and William Zabka, who infamously played Johnny in the Karate Kid movies. Details:Near South Side. McCormick Place. $10–$85. c2e2.com

Chicago Tattoo Arts Convention Photo: Hilary Higgins for Chicago Tribune

Convention Chicago Tattoo Arts Convention At this celebration of the alternative and fringe, all forms of body artistry are welcome (even “Mom” tattoos). Hundreds of body-ink professionals from around the world will set up shop just outside O’Hare, including special guest stars from the competition shows Ink Master and Best Ink. In between getting full sleeves done, attendees can pop into any of the burlesque, contortionist, and human suspension demonstrations happening in conjunction throughout the weekend. Details:Rosemont. Donald E. Stephens Convention Center. $20–$40. villainarts.com

Expo Good Food Expo Unfortunately, when most people turn 18, they fail to enter adulthood with a sensible guide to a healthy diet. Held annually since 2004, this event is all about eating locally and growing sustainably. The trade show is focused on farming and agriculture, but the main draw is Sunday’s all-ages food festival, which will feature workshops on home gardening and cooking demos from chefs, including Spiaggia’s Joe Flamm, Lula Cafe’s Jason Hammel, and Floriole’s Sandra Holl. Details:University Village. UIC Forum. Free–$65. goodfoodexpo.org

Art Aron Gent: Monotypes In addition to running the West Town gallery Document, this local artist is also a professional digital printer for Dawoud Bey and others. In this solo show, Gent takes the tools from his commercial work and puts them to a completely different use. For his “inkjet paintings,” Gent sprays toner from his printer onto irregularly shaped canvases, then attaches computer keyboards to them. In another series, he prints internet-sourced images of everyday objects on plastic before transferring them over to paper, creating trippy new compositions. Details:Andersonville. Lawrence & Clark. Free. lawrenceandclark.com

Art Wildlife Photographer of the Year Produced by the Natural History Museum in London, this show features more than 100 bold, high-resolution, and astonishingly intimate scenes of exotic animals — leopards in Botswana, baby owls in a pipe in India, extreme close-ups of Norwegian walrus. Call it Planet Earth: The Art Exhibit. Details:Near South Side. Field Museum. $23–$38. fieldmuseum.org

Electronic Logan Square House Party Remember when a viral news clip last year credited corporate EDM titan David Guetta with bringing house music to America and was subsequently mocked by the entirety of the Chicago club scene? Consider this event an offering of retribution to the house music gods. Headliner and Smartbar resident Derrick Carter is a serious student of Chicago house history, having been a major player in the genre’s second wave in the ’90s; he also happens to be one of the best damned DJs on the planet. Come early, stay late. Details:Logan Square. Logan Square Auditorium. 9 p.m. $10–$15. eventbrite.com

Renée Fleming Photo: Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Opera Renée Fleming 25th Anniversary Concert and Gala The no-introduction-necessary soprano casts a houseful of operatic friends (Sondra Radvanovsky, Susan Graham, Lawrence Brownlee, and Eric Owens, just to pull a Tiffany-level luxury quartet) in a concert celebrating a quarter century since her first appearance at Lyric. Speaking of luxury, gala at the Ritz to follow. Details:Loop. Lyric Opera House. 7 p.m. $79–$339. lyricopera.org

Art Devan Shimoyama Fresh off his first solo museum exhibition (at the Andy Warhol Museum in Pittsburgh), this promising 29-year-old will show his signature celebratory portraits alongside new paintings and some sculpture. The Carnegie Mellon professor casts his subjects — frequently black, queer, and male — in vibrant, fantastical tones. Shimoyama often adds glitter to hair, or paints flowers where eyes should be, playing with notions of gender, sexuality, and emotion. Details:West Loop. Kavi Gupta. Free. kavigupta.com

Art Dark Matter: Celestial Objects as Messengers of Love in These Troubled Times Columbia College professor Fo Wilson attaches unconventional elements to everyday pieces of furniture in order to construct otherworldly objects and environments. For this show, she creates a futuristic installation with ceramic orbs and slipcased objects, backed by an immersive soundscape meant to evoke communiqués from outer space. Krista Franklin will produce new poetry and jazz musician Ben LaMar Gay will compose an original score to be performed on selected dates during the exhibit’s run. Details:Kenwood. Hyde Park Art Center. Free. hydeparkart.org

Theater Anastasia Broadway composers Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty wrote the songs featured in the 1997 animated film musical Anastasia, a fairy tale loosely inspired by the youngest daughter of Czar Nicholas II and the persistent rumors that she might have escaped her family’s execution by the Bolsheviks. Two decades later, Ahrens and Flaherty teamed with their Ragtime collaborator, playwright Terrence McNally, to adapt the story for the stage. Details:Loop. Nederlander Theatre. $27–$98. broadwayinchicago.com

Classical Esa-Pekka Salonen The music director designate of the San Francisco Symphony trains his expertise on two turn-of-the-century masterworks: the monolithic Also Sprach Zarathustra by Richard Strauss and Béla Bartók’s short opera Bluebeard’s Castle, about a ghastly tour the serial husband Bluebeard gives his fourth wife. Details:Loop. Symphony Center. $35–$224. cso.org

Theater Pinocchio Some of the House Theatre of Chicago’s best-loved works during its 17-year existence have been modernized reimaginings of classic literary characters — Peter Pan, Dorothy Gale, and Dorian Gray among them. For its latest, House playwrights Joseph Steakley and Ben Lobpries take on Carlo Collodi’s tale of a wooden puppet with a penchant for lying. Expect some clever stage magic to achieve the ultraweird set pieces that Disney mostly glossed over. Details:Noble Square. Chopin Theatre. $20–$50. thehousetheatre.com

R&B T-Pain We’re fast approaching the 10th anniversary of Jay-Z’s “D.O.A. (Death of Autotune),” the vocal-authenticity missive that should give everyone a nice retrospective chuckle. After a full decade in which most of popular rap and R&B bit T-Pain’s glossy android melodies, the 1Up Tour feels like a good moment to appreciate the Auto-Tune pioneer’s underappreciated contributions to the sound of music right now. Embrace the fact that you’ve loved “Buy U a Drank” since before it was cool to admit it. Details:Lincoln Park. Park West. 9 p.m. $30–$300. ticketfly.com

Dance Macbeth The quirky opulence of the Athenaeum should suit a revival of Wade Schaaf’s Shakespeare adaptation, the first full-length narrative piece that the Chicago Repertory Ballet artistic director created for the company in 2016. Details:Lake View. Athenaeum Theatre. $27–$48. athenaeumtheatre.org

Theater Lottery Day Playwright Ike Holter’s ambitious cycle of seven interconnected Chicago stories (all set in the fictional 51st Ward) reaches its conclusion with this piece, which takes place at a barbecue thrown by a neighborhood elder and brings together selected characters from Exit Strategy, Prowess, Rightlynd, and the other earlier plays. It’s the first Goodman gig for both Holter and director Lili-Anne Brown. Details:Loop. Goodman Theatre. $15–$45. goodmantheatre.org

Opera Pimpinone Haymarket Opera Company revisits Telemann’s cute opera about the title merchant looking to hire a chambermaid. The candidate, Vespetta, lands both the job and Pimpinone, with plenty of broad comedy along the way. Haymarket brought back baritone Ryan de Ryke and soprano Erica Schuller from its successful production in 2013. Details:Loop. Studebaker Theater. $30–$95. haymarketopera.org

Art Goat Island Archive: We Have Discovered the Performance by Making It Over the course of its 23-year run, the Chicago performance outfit Goat Island made a name for itself with innovative works that brought together elements of theater, dance, sound, and film. The group, which disbanded in 2009 with The Lastmaker, displays archival materials — videos, photographs, and performance props, as well as papers and press — in this retrospective, allowing viewers a glimpse into its ideas and processes. Details:Loop. Chicago Cultural Center. Free. chicagoculturalcenter.org

Rock Deafheaven To those who’ve never thought that metal could be vulnerable, Deafheaven begs to differ. The highly acclaimed five-piece has dealt in the expected thrashing and screaming, but on its latest — 2018’s exceptional Ordinary Corrupt Human Love — the band accompanies black metal harshness with dreamy shoegaze melodies, twinkling postrock guitar tones, and big emotional climaxes. Fans of hazy cinematic rock like Slowdive or Explosions in the Sky might be surprised at how much they feel it. Details:Uptown. Riviera Theatre. 6:30 p.m. $29–$33. ticketfly.com

This article appears in the March 2019 issue of Chicago magazine. Subscribe to Chicago magazine.

