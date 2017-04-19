Instagram Now Has 27 Chicago-Specific Stickers Created by Local Artists So we gave them superlatives, because why not?

The social media smack-down continues: Last week, Instagram added location-specific stickers to its Stories platform—a feature eerily reminiscent of Snapchat’s popular geofilters. Chicago is among the first cities to get the stickers, and all the designs come from local illustrators and artists (though Instagram chose the locations, so you know who to complain to about the limited geo-selection). Jenna Blazevich of Vichcraft, for example, seems to be behind about half of them. Jesse Hora, who also designed several stickers, hinted on his Instagram page that there are more to come.

Before we get ahead of ourselves, there are some real winners (and at least one wiener) in this initial batch. Find eight of our favorites below, plus a gallery of the remaining 19 for those who simply must catch ’em all.

Best use of public transit: The Loop

Purists will surely gripe that Red and Blue Lines don’t technically loop around with the others, but we think the slick typography more than makes up for it. One suggested tweak: make the Purple Line disappear after rush hour and on weekends.

Images: Courtesy of Instagram

Most popular with tourists: Willis Tower

Let’s face it: The few locals who do frequent the Willis Tower are probably already petitioning Instagram for a sticker that says “Sears Tower” instead.

Best neighborhood (retro): Lake View

This design could easily adorn the Styrofoam milkshake cups at Murphy’s or Red Hot Ranch. We give it 10/10 sunny days at the beach.

Best neighborhood (modern): Hyde Park

A slick graphic treatment for one of Chicago’s most historic hoods. We give it 10/10 snappy sunset gradients.

Best potential tattoo: West Side

Nothing says “ink me” like a nabe name set in gothic type.

Best airport sticker: O’Hare

Midway might be smaller and less busy, but if you’re choosing airports for Instagrammability, you’ll want to fly O’Hare based on this uniquely detailed passenger jet.

Overall cutest: Boystown

If this isn’t available on a T-shirt by Pride Week, we’ll be very disappointed.

Overall best/Most likely to make you hungry: Chicago hot dog

The level of detail here is truly mouth-watering—note the black poppy seeds on the bun and the white dots we’re choosing to interpret as celery salt (though they should be green). The whole shebang is topped with a sport pepper and served up ketchup-free, just as god intended. Hold on… did they forget the onions?

For good measure, here are the other 24:

Share







