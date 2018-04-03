Here’s Every Free Concert in Millennium Park This Summer
Chicago’s 2018 Millennium Park Summer Music Series features Aimee Mann, Bahamas, and more.
It’s near impossible to imagine on a day like today, but summer is right around the corner. Accordingly, the city rolled out its roster of free outdoor concerts this afternoon. This year’s series, which runs from June 18 to August 16 at Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park, features a handful of big-name gets, including Aimee Mann, Anoushka Shankar, and Willie Colón. Also peppering the lineup are locals Whitney and Ne-Hi.
Shows begin at 6:30 p.m. As always, BYO brie and rosé.
Monday, June 18
Jose James Tribute to Bill Withers
Kahil El’Zabar Ethnic Heritage Ensemble
Thursday, June 21
The Aces
The New Respects
Thursday, June 28
Sons of Kemet
Melissa Laveaux
Thursday, July 19
Anoushka Shankar
Hollie Cook
Monday, July 23
Willie Colón
Canalón de Timbiquí
Thursday, July 26
The Kingston All-Stars featuring Sister Nancy
Funkadesi
Monday, July 30
Aimee Mann
This is the Kit
Monday, August 6
Bahamas
Opener TBD
Sunday, August 12
Whitney
NE-HI
Thursday, August 16
The Sea and Cake
Moonrise Nation
