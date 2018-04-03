Here’s Every Free Concert in Millennium Park This Summer

It’s near impossible to imagine on a day like today, but summer is right around the corner. Accordingly, the city rolled out its roster of free outdoor concerts this afternoon. This year’s series, which runs from June 18 to August 16 at Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park, features a handful of big-name gets, including Aimee Mann, Anoushka Shankar, and Willie Colón. Also peppering the lineup are locals Whitney and Ne-Hi.

Shows begin at 6:30 p.m. As always, BYO brie and rosé.

Monday, June 18

Jose James Tribute to Bill Withers

Kahil El’Zabar Ethnic Heritage Ensemble

Thursday, June 21

The Aces

The New Respects

Thursday, June 28

Sons of Kemet

Melissa Laveaux

Thursday, July 19

Anoushka Shankar

Hollie Cook

Monday, July 23

Willie Colón

Canalón de Timbiquí

Thursday, July 26

The Kingston All-Stars featuring Sister Nancy

Funkadesi

Monday, July 30

Aimee Mann

This is the Kit

Monday, August 6

Bahamas

Opener TBD

Sunday, August 12

Whitney

NE-HI

Thursday, August 16

The Sea and Cake

Moonrise Nation

