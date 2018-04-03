Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module

Here’s Every Free Concert in Millennium Park This Summer

Chicago’s 2018 Millennium Park Summer Music Series features Aimee Mann, Bahamas, and more.

By Matt Pollock

Published today at 4:09 p.m.

Aimee Mann will see you now
Aimee Mann will see you now   Photo: Nuccio DiNuzzo/Chicago Tribune

It’s near impossible to imagine on a day like today, but summer is right around the corner. Accordingly, the city rolled out its roster of free outdoor concerts this afternoon. This year’s series, which runs from June 18 to August 16 at Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park, features a handful of big-name gets, including Aimee Mann, Anoushka Shankar, and Willie Colón. Also peppering the lineup are locals Whitney and Ne-Hi.

Shows begin at 6:30 p.m. As always, BYO brie and rosé.

Monday, June 18

Jose James Tribute to Bill Withers
Kahil El’Zabar Ethnic Heritage Ensemble

Thursday, June 21

The Aces
The New Respects

Thursday, June 28

Sons of Kemet
Melissa Laveaux

Thursday, July 19

Anoushka Shankar
Hollie Cook

Monday, July 23

Willie Colón
Canalón de Timbiquí

Thursday, July 26

The Kingston All-Stars featuring Sister Nancy
Funkadesi

Monday, July 30

Aimee Mann
This is the Kit

Monday, August 6

Bahamas
Opener TBD

Sunday, August 12

Whitney
NE-HI

Thursday, August 16

The Sea and Cake
Moonrise Nation

Share

Edit Module

Advertisement

Edit Module
Submit your comment

Comments are moderated. We review them in an effort to remove foul language, commercial messages, abuse, and irrelevancies.

Edit Module