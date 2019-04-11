Edit Module
Here’s Every Free Movie in Millennium Park This Summer

On the roster: Black Panther, 10 Things I Hate About You, The Muppet Movie, and more

By Matt Pollock

Published today at 12:12 p.m.

Ghostbusters screens in 2014   Photo: Alex Garcia/Chicago Tribune

Stock up on brie and rosé: The city announced its lineup of free movies in the park this morning, and the action begins June 4.

This year, there’s more than a few films worth braving the Mill Park lawn for. Among them: two superhero movies (Black Panther and Wonder Woman), some ’90s-kid fan service (10 Things I Hate About You), and an emotionally jarring double feature in Moonlight followed by Pan’s Labyrinth.

All movies screen at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, save for kids’ pick Inside Out, which is at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, August 5.

Here’s the full list:

  • June 4: Black Panther
  • June 11: Frida
  • June 18:Love, Simon
  • June 25: Wonder Woman
  • July 2: The Wiz
  • July 9: 10 Things I Hate About You
  • July 16: Moonlight followed by Pan’s Labyrinth
  • July 23: The Music Man
  • July 30: Fences
  • Monday, August 5: Inside Out (10:30 a.m.)
  • August 6: The Muppet Movie
  • August 13: Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
  • August 20: My Big Fat Greek Wedding

