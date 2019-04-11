Here’s Every Free Movie in Millennium Park This Summer

Stock up on brie and rosé: The city announced its lineup of free movies in the park this morning, and the action begins June 4.

This year, there’s more than a few films worth braving the Mill Park lawn for. Among them: two superhero movies (Black Panther and Wonder Woman), some ’90s-kid fan service (10 Things I Hate About You), and an emotionally jarring double feature in Moonlight followed by Pan’s Labyrinth.

All movies screen at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, save for kids’ pick Inside Out, which is at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, August 5.

Here’s the full list:

June 4: Black Panther

Black Panther June 11: Frida

Frida June 18: Love, Simon

Love, Simon June 25: Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman July 2: The Wiz

The Wiz July 9: 10 Things I Hate About You

10 Things I Hate About You July 16: Moonlight followed by Pan’s Labyrinth

Moonlight followed by Pan’s Labyrinth July 23: The Music Man

The Music Man July 30: Fences

Fences Monday, August 5: Inside Out (10:30 a.m.)

Inside Out (10:30 a.m.) August 6: The Muppet Movie

The Muppet Movie August 13: Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon August 20: My Big Fat Greek Wedding

