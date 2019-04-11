Here’s Every Free Movie in Millennium Park This Summer
On the roster: Black Panther, 10 Things I Hate About You, The Muppet Movie, and more
Stock up on brie and rosé: The city announced its lineup of free movies in the park this morning, and the action begins June 4.
This year, there’s more than a few films worth braving the Mill Park lawn for. Among them: two superhero movies (Black Panther and Wonder Woman), some ’90s-kid fan service (10 Things I Hate About You), and an emotionally jarring double feature in Moonlight followed by Pan’s Labyrinth.
All movies screen at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, save for kids’ pick Inside Out, which is at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, August 5.
Here’s the full list:
- June 4: Black Panther
- June 11: Frida
- June 18:Love, Simon
- June 25: Wonder Woman
- July 2: The Wiz
- July 9: 10 Things I Hate About You
- July 16: Moonlight followed by Pan’s Labyrinth
- July 23: The Music Man
- July 30: Fences
- Monday, August 5: Inside Out (10:30 a.m.)
- August 6: The Muppet Movie
- August 13: Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
- August 20: My Big Fat Greek Wedding
