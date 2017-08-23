10 Things to Do in Chicago This Week

Don’t-miss picks for August 23 through August 29, 2017

1 Noir City: Chicago

Film:Binge on sultry crime flicks at this annual festival, during which the Music Box screens a week’s worth of films noir. This year’s theme is heists, with L.A. Confidential and The Asphalt Jungle among the dozen-plus films on the docket.

8/25–31. $9–$85. Music Box Theatre. musicboxtheatre.com

2 Logic

Hip-Hop:Given his recent surge in popularity, it may seem like this rapper emerged fully formed from central Maryland. But 27-year-old Sir Robert Bryson Hall II has been steadily rapping for over a decade. His latest album, the 70-minute Everybody, presents 13 tracks of socially conscious rap for the next generation (take the single “1-800-273-8255,” whose title is the national suicide prevention lifeline).

8/24 at 7:30 p.m. $49. Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island. ticketmaster.com

3 Wizard World Chicago

Convention:Nerds of all stripes unite for this annual convention of cosplay (a portmanteau of “costume play”), comics, and pop culture. This year’s autograph booth sports a particularly impressive roster, including Doctor Who’s David Tennant, John Cusack, Lou Ferrigno, and cast members from Buffy the Vampire Slayer, The Avengers, and Lord of the Rings. Gene Simmons also makes an appearance, performing with his post-Kiss solo band.

8/24–27. $40–$105. Donald E. Stephens Convention Center. wizardworld.com

4 The Audience

Theater:If you liked Netflix’s The Crown, you won’t want to miss this show, which imagines Queen Elizabeth II meeting with some of the dozen prime ministers she’s reigned over since her coronation more than 60 years ago. Janet Ulrich Brooks rules the stage as the queen.

8/24–11/12. $38–$54. Timeline Theatre. timelinetheatre.com

5 Lady Gaga

Pop:Few superstars can make a comeback—but few superstars are Lady Gaga. Despite disappointing with her 2016 album, Joanne, the pop star won back hearts and minds in February with a glitzy Super Bowl halftime show, which spiked next-day sales of her records by more than a thousand percent. If that performance is any indication, expect athletic dance, acrobatic suspension, and plenty of glitter at this Wrigley Field gig.

8/25 at 7 p.m. Sold out; see resellers. Wrigley Field.

6 Destroy Your Art

Film:Ever since the advent of Snapchat, countless social media platform have rolled their own version of a “story,” or a way for users to capture fleeting moments of their lives. Destroy Your Art plays with this idea of impermanence, and invites viewers to experience the work of five Chicago filmmakers for one time and one time only—afterwards, each short film will be destroyed.

8/25 at 8 p.m. $5. Lost Arts. destroyyourart.com

7 ZooBrew

Recreation:Sample the works of over 20 breweries while examining the Brookfield Zoo’s world-class menagerie (more than 500 species in all).

8/25–26. $35–$55. Brookfield Zoo. czs.org

8 SummerDance Celebration

Dance:Fans of the city’s popular summer series, which highlights a wide range of dance styles, can boogie all day at this extended iteration of the event, which includes lessons and dance parties backed by live music.

FREE 8/26 at noon. Free. Millennium Park. millenniumpark.org

9 Transamerica Chicago Triathlon

Recreation:Not for the faint of heart, this race, among the largest in the nation, routinely draws nearly 10,000 participants. If you’d like to be one of them, it’s not too late to sign up—registration for some events continues until the day before the race. If watching is more your thing, a trolley service will truck spectators between the various transition points and to the after-party.

FREE 8/27 at 6 a.m. Monroe Harbor. chicagotriathlon.com

10 Fifth Star Honors

Civic:Now in its fourth year, this awards show and free concert honors four Chicagoans making a cultural impact on the city. This year’s honorees: rapper Common, painter Kerry James Marshall, architect Jeanne Gang, and the Steppenwolf Theatre Company.

FREE 8/28. Jay Pritzker Pavilion. millenniumpark.org

Share







