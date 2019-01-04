Four Sunny Corner Units to Soothe the Winter Blues
Depending on your spatial needs, the units can be surprisingly affordable.
The winter months in Chicago can be a grey slog. So it’s easy to see the appeal of a corner unit that takes full advantage of what little sunlight we do get this time of year, with stellar views in multiple directions.
Depending on your spatial needs, such units can be surprisingly affordable. And for those with a larger budget, it won’t be at all hard to find a corner spot with sweeping views of the city.
Here’s a look at four corner units that just hit the market.
1660 N. Lasalle Drive #602, $399,000
Just steps from the Chicago History Museum and North Avenue Beach, this Old Town two-bedroom offers spectacular south-facing views of downtown. And once the weather warms up, there’s a sprawling shared rooftop deck and pool.
3151 N. Lincoln Avenue #615, $425,000
Fans of a rustic look will be charmed by this two-bedroom, two-bathroom loft in Lake View. Complete with exposed brick, timber ceilings, and dark hardwood, this cozy corner unit is doused in natural light during the day.
125 S. Jefferson Street #2802, $499,900
Though it’s not technically a corner unit, you’ll find a serious spread of glass in this 1,300-square-foot West Loop condo — and it’s a find in a skyscraper where most units remain out of sight. Other highlights include close proximity to public transit and two parking spaces.
510 W. Erie Street #1906, $695,000
This 1,550 square–foot two-bedroom in the Lucien Lagrange-designed Erie on the Park checks off a number of boxes: it’s spacious, sunny, and a stone’s throw from downtown. This particular unit also boasts floor-to-ceiling windows, allowing for heaps of sunlight and a largely unobstructed view of the city. Filled with custom finishes and a spacious balcony, it’s upscale River North living at a reasonable price.
