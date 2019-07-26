Brilliant Lollapalooza Fan Calculates Festival’s Best Alcohol Deals
Broke: Goose Island 312. Woke: Giant carafes of warm rosé.
Lollapalooza is an expensive place to drink alcohol. And yet, each year, everybody seems to find a way to do so in excess.
Enter Reddit user thejimm3r, who earlier today posted a spreadsheet comparing every adult beverage at the festival by price-per-unit of alcohol:
As you can see, Goose Island 312 is the worst thing you can drink at Lollapalooza from a cost standpoint. At $10 per 16-ounce can of 4.3 percent ABV beer, it’s only slightly better than Blime (presumably Bud Light Lime), which is $7 for a 4.2 percent twelver.
On the other end of the spectrum are those giant carafes of wine, which the double-fisting college crowd seems to have discovered in recent years. Manufactured by Cupcake Vineyards, the 25-ounce bottles (sauvignon blanc, cabernet, or rosé) go for $30 each. Mind you, 25 ounces is an entire bottle of wine, or five standard drinks. YOLO!
Also interesting: While Bud Light is $1 cheaper and one ounce larger than Stella Artois, they’re identical when it comes to pennies-per-ethanol unit. That’s thanks to Stella’s .8 percent edge on Bud in ABV. Isn’t data great?
Conspicuously absent from this list is regular Budweiser, which is 5 percent alcohol by volume. It’s unclear where thejimm3r, who according to his profile has attended Lollapalooza four times since 2013, is getting his information.
The festival runs from August 1 to 4 in Grant Park.
