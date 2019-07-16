Edit Module
What Teju Cole Found in the Museum of Contemporary Photography

For his curatorial debut, the award-winning writer dug through 40 years’ worth of photos in the museum’s archives. The result is an incisive portrait of contemporary America.

Text by Claire Voon

Published today at 12:44 p.m.

Last year, the Museum of Contemporary Photography invited the writer, historian, and photographer Teju Cole to undertake a singular but daunting project: Dive into its collection of 15,000 images and reinterpret it through a carefully curated exhibition. The result — Cole’s first major curatorial project — is an incisive portrait of contemporary America, a moving sequence of just under 200 photographs that explores themes of freedom, hope, and chaos.

Cole, a former photography critic for the New York Times Magazine, has always tried to understand how photographic canons are formed. He entered MoCP’s nearly 40-year-old archive aware of both the wealth and limitations of the images before him. He settled on a display that spotlights both renowned artists (such as Gordon Parks) and up-and-comers (including Chicago-based photographer Myra Greene).

“Ultimately, what emerged from my sequence is an exhibition with a strong political charge,” he says. “I’ve also tried to fill this show with pictures that have a sense of mystery about them.”

He named it Go Down Moses, after the African American spiritual that urged for black freedom from bondage. “That title feels permanently contemporary because questions of liberation are never quite finished,” Cole says. “It’s attractive to me because history is always calling to history.”

Ahead of its opening on July 18, the curator explains the thinking behind five of his selections.

Melissa Ann Pinney, Canella School of Hair Design, 1987. “Pinney has a very fine eye for tenderness and surrealism. There’s something very beautiful and modest about this picture. It even feels a little bit askew. Her head is back, and there’s something very vulnerable in that gesture — it’s halfway between falling asleep and having your neck offered up to the guillotine. That vulnerability drew me in. It’s a strange picture but very gently strange, and I think gently strange pictures tend to be overlooked.”   Chromogenic development print. Gift of Jack A. Jaffe, Focus/Infinity Fund
Jay Wolke, Beginnings (Baby in Hallway, Ark-singer, Jewish Homeless Shelter), 1993. “Wolke has a dynamic eye as a street photographer. He’s a wonderful colorist. This was such a strange image that the context almost didn’t matter. When I look at it, I think about how truth is stranger than fiction. It feels like the baby is floating out in space and all the adults have left Earth. There’s a level of discomfort, an idea of being alone.”   CHROMOGENIC DEVELOPMENT PRINT. GIFT OF JEANNE L. AND RICHARD S. PRESS
Myra Greene, Untitled #38, 2007. “This image is an ambrotype — it uses a technique from two centuries ago, printing directly on glass that has a rich and inky surface to it. If you see bits of a black person’s body in this 19th-century technique, that immediately provokes one’s thoughts. You think of black people in the 19th-century, even if the date says 2007, and inevitably your mind goes to their struggles. I like the chain of association it sets up.”   FROM THE "CHARACTER RECOGNITION" SERIES, 2007. AMBROTYPE. MUSEUM PURCHASE
Kerry Coppin, Untitled, 1988. “Further on in the show, I have a set of images with more dynamism, and this image jumped out because it’s really rhythmic. It feels like a decisive moment — a photo that could’ve been taken by Henri Cartier-Bresson — where everything locks into place. But it’s a photo of a black community, and Coppin is a black photographer…you don’t get the sense that he went in and took a photo. This photo makes us feel like we are right there, inside that circle.”   FROM CHANGING CHICAGO, 1988 GELATIN SILVER PRINT GIFT OF JACK A. JAFFE, FOCUS/INFINITY FUND
Dorothea Lange, A Sign of the Times - Depression - Mended Stockings, Stenographer, San Francisco, circa 1934. “The five little bits of info in the title tell you the whole story. The woman has a professional job yet there’s this poverty that compels her to fix something that’s supposed to be fairly disposable. It’s sad and unexpected. It’s also very endearing. Those lines where the stocking has run has what Roland Barthes called punctum: That moment inside a photograph that catches you by surprise and occasions an emotional shift.”   PHOTONEGATIVE, 3 X 4 IN. © THE DOROTHEA LANGE COLLECTION, THE OAKLAND MUSEUM OF CALIFORNIA. GIFT OF PAUL S. TAYLOR.

