Lollapalooza Lineup 2018: Bruno Mars, the Weeknd, and a Conspicuous Absence of Women

After leaking parts of its lineup on a heavily branded “L” train yesterday, Lollapalooza announced its full roster of artists this morning. Your headliners: Bruno Mars, Jack White, Vampire Weekend, Arctic Monkeys, the Weeknd, the National, Logic, and Travis Scot.

Other notables include St. Vincent, Tyler, the Creator, Lil Uzi Vert, Chvrches, Walk the Moon, and, uh, LL Cool J. Knox Fortune, Taylor Bennet, G Herbo, and Supa Bwe are among just a handful of locals on the lineup.

At first glance, the top of the bill is conspicuously absent of women, long a criticism of the festival. It’s also heavy on repeats; Bruno Mars is a neat first-time get, but the Weeknd, the National, Arctic Monkeys, and Jack White (with the Raconteurs) have all played before. And between the National, Arctic Monkeys, Jack White, Franz Ferdinand, and Vampire Weekend, there’s a whole lot of mid-aughts radio rock.

Tickets to the festival, which runs August 2 through 5 in Grant Park, went on sale yesterday morning. Notably, $335 four-day passes, which in recent years have sold out in hours, are still available, potentially signifying waning interest in the 27-year-old event.

