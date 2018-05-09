Here’s Every Free Movie in Millennium Park This Summer

The city announced its lineup of free movies in Millennium Park this morning, and it’s…pretty good! The series, which runs Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. from June 5 to August 21 at Pritzker Pavilion, kicks off next month with Hairspray!

New this year, the city tapped 14 local film festivals to program one movie each. So, Doc10 Film Festival picks Man on Wire, Black Harvest Film Festival picks Get Out, Reeling Film Festival picks Kinky Boots, etc. The new configuration makes for a conspicuous lack of duds, save for what might be the weirdest double feature ever in WALL-E and Crash on July 31.

Here’s the full list:

June 5: Hairspray

Programed by Chicago Underground Film Festival

June 12: Mad Max: Fury Road

Programed by Chicago Critics Film Festival

June 19: Kinky Boots

Programed by Reeling LGBTQ International Film Festival

June 26: Groundhog Day

Programed by Chicago Comedy Film Festival and Second City

July 3: High Fidelity

Programed by Midwest Independent Film Festival

Monday, July 9 at 11 a.m.: Iron Giant

Programed by Chicago International Children’s Film Festival

July 10: Man on Wire

Programed by DOC10 Film Festival

July 17: International Media Mixer

Programed by Chicago Film Archive

July 24: Get Out

Programed by Gene Siskel Film Center’s Black Harvest Film Festival

July 31: WALL-E and Crash

Programed by One Earth Film Festival and Peace on Earth Film Festival respectively

August 7: School of Rock

Programed by Chicago International Movies and Music Festival

August 14: Coco

Programed by Chicago Latino Film Festival

August 21: Slumdog Millionaire

Programed by Chicago International Film Festival

