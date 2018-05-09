Here’s Every Free Movie in Millennium Park This Summer
On the roster: High Fidelity, Get Out, Groundhog Day, and … a WALL-E/Crash double feature?
The city announced its lineup of free movies in Millennium Park this morning, and it’s…pretty good! The series, which runs Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. from June 5 to August 21 at Pritzker Pavilion, kicks off next month with Hairspray!
New this year, the city tapped 14 local film festivals to program one movie each. So, Doc10 Film Festival picks Man on Wire, Black Harvest Film Festival picks Get Out, Reeling Film Festival picks Kinky Boots, etc. The new configuration makes for a conspicuous lack of duds, save for what might be the weirdest double feature ever in WALL-E and Crash on July 31.
Here’s the full list:
June 5: Hairspray
Programed by Chicago Underground Film Festival
June 12: Mad Max: Fury Road
Programed by Chicago Critics Film Festival
June 19: Kinky Boots
Programed by Reeling LGBTQ International Film Festival
June 26: Groundhog Day
Programed by Chicago Comedy Film Festival and Second City
July 3: High Fidelity
Programed by Midwest Independent Film Festival
Monday, July 9 at 11 a.m.: Iron Giant
Programed by Chicago International Children’s Film Festival
July 10: Man on Wire
Programed by DOC10 Film Festival
July 17: International Media Mixer
Programed by Chicago Film Archive
July 24: Get Out
Programed by Gene Siskel Film Center’s Black Harvest Film Festival
July 31: WALL-E and Crash
Programed by One Earth Film Festival and Peace on Earth Film Festival respectively
August 7: School of Rock
Programed by Chicago International Movies and Music Festival
August 14: Coco
Programed by Chicago Latino Film Festival
August 21: Slumdog Millionaire
Programed by Chicago International Film Festival
