Heritage Auctions Is Offering Rare and Pricey Comics This Weekend

Heritage Auctions (215 W. Ohio) in River North is smack dab in the middle of its Comics and Comic Art auction, which ends Saturday. Not only can you see priceless superhero and comic art if you stop by before then, but also a live auction.

Items in the auction range from original artwork to such comics as Action Comics #1 (the first appearance of Superman, which sold for over half a million dollars) to a Frank Frazetta painting from Death Dealer 6 (which sold for much, much more) to a vintage Batman hand puppet currently at $34. Here’s a sample of the lots.

Death Dealer 6 painting by Frank Frazetta, sold for $1,792,500

Action Comics #1, sold for $573,600

Wonder Woman painting by Olivia De Berardinis, sold for $15,535

Justice League of America #1, sold for $215,100

Sam Kieth’s first Wolverine cover (#85, 1991), current high bid $26,000

Batman painting by Neal Adams, current high bid $1,300

Superman vs. The Amazing Spider-Man story page 45 by Ross Andru, Dick Giordano, and Terry Austin, current high bid $2,000

Hela from Thor: Ragnarok by Olivia De Berardinis, reserve price $10,000

