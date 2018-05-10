Heritage Auctions Is Offering Rare and Pricey Comics This Weekend
It’s too late to get Frank Frazetta’s ‘Death Dealer 6’ painting, which went for nearly $1.8 million, but there’s still plenty to bid on (or just gawk at).
Heritage Auctions (215 W. Ohio) in River North is smack dab in the middle of its Comics and Comic Art auction, which ends Saturday. Not only can you see priceless superhero and comic art if you stop by before then, but also a live auction.
Items in the auction range from original artwork to such comics as Action Comics #1 (the first appearance of Superman, which sold for over half a million dollars) to a Frank Frazetta painting from Death Dealer 6 (which sold for much, much more) to a vintage Batman hand puppet currently at $34. Here’s a sample of the lots.
Death Dealer 6 painting by Frank Frazetta, sold for $1,792,500
Action Comics #1, sold for $573,600
Wonder Woman painting by Olivia De Berardinis, sold for $15,535
Justice League of America #1, sold for $215,100
Sam Kieth’s first Wolverine cover (#85, 1991), current high bid $26,000
Batman painting by Neal Adams, current high bid $1,300
Superman vs. The Amazing Spider-Man story page 45 by Ross Andru, Dick Giordano, and Terry Austin, current high bid $2,000
Hela from Thor: Ragnarok by Olivia De Berardinis, reserve price $10,000
