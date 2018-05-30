Riot Fest Lineup 2018: Beck, Blink-182, Liz Phair, Incubus
Plus many more not from the ’90s!
In what’s likely the last major festival announcement of the summer, Riot Fest rolled out its initial lineup this evening. Among the bands playing September 14 to 16 in Douglas Park: Blink-182, Liz Phair, Elvis Costello, Interpol, Beck, Incubus, Digable Planets, Blondie, Jerry Lee Lewis, Father John Misty, and Cypress Hill.
This year’s first wave of bands skews largely ’90s, with major space going to the aforementioned headliners as well as usual-suspect punks like Flogging Molly, Bouncing Souls, and Lagwagon. It’s also lighter than usual on new emo (what up Mom Jeans & Moose Blood), normally a sweet spot for Riot Fest. There’s a strong continent of ’00s bands you haven’t thought about in fifteen years—Sum 41, Spitalfield—often some of the more fun sets to watch at Riot Fest.
Lastly, Blink’s headlining slot appears unaffected despite the band canceling three shows earlier today—but it’s something to keep an eye on. Should they stay on the bill, it looks like we’ll get double duty from Matt Skiba, the Alkaline Trio guitarist who replaced Tom DeLonge in Blink in 2016.
Anyway, here’s the whole thing. Tickets are on sale now.
- Blink-182
- Beck
- Elvis Costello & the Imposters
- Incubus
- Young the Giant
- Interpol
- Blondie
- Alkaline Trio
- Father John Misty
- Jerry Lee Lewis
- Dropkick Murphys
- Bleachers
- Atmosphere
- Flogging Molly
- Cypress Hill
- Bad Religion
- Underoath
- Matt and Kim
- The Jesus Lizard
- Sum 41
- The Voidz
- The Front Bottoms
- Twin Peaks
- K.Flay
- Suicidal Tendencies
- Bullet For My Valentine
- Clutch
- The Wonder Years
- Digable Planets
- Liz Phair
- Cat Power
- Gary Numan
- Killing Joke
- Hot Snakes
- Wolfmother
- Moose Blood
- SWMRS
- Johnny Marr
- Superchunk
- JD McPherson
- Reignwolf
- Lagwagon
- Pussy Riot
- FEAR
- Andrew W.K.
- GWAR
- The Aquabats
- Hobo Johnson & the Lovemakers
- Face to Face
- The Exploited
- The Bouncing Souls
- Dillinger Four
- Conflict
- Piebald
- Adolescents
- The Avengers
- Cobra Skulls
- HEALTH
- Calpurnia
- Kevin Devine
- The Frights
- The Districts
- Arkells
- The Audition
- Spitalfield
- Flor
- Speedy Ortiz
- Bully
- Lower Class Brats
- Total Chaos
- The Fever 333
- Direct Hit!
- Mom Jeans.
- Mannequin Pussy
- Pronoun
- Beach Goons
- The Bombpops
- Badflower
- Save Face
- Super Whatevr
- Beach Bunny
- No Small Children
