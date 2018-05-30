Riot Fest Lineup 2018: Beck, Blink-182, Liz Phair, Incubus

In what’s likely the last major festival announcement of the summer, Riot Fest rolled out its initial lineup this evening. Among the bands playing September 14 to 16 in Douglas Park: Blink-182, Liz Phair, Elvis Costello, Interpol, Beck, Incubus, Digable Planets, Blondie, Jerry Lee Lewis, Father John Misty, and Cypress Hill.

This year’s first wave of bands skews largely ’90s, with major space going to the aforementioned headliners as well as usual-suspect punks like Flogging Molly, Bouncing Souls, and Lagwagon. It’s also lighter than usual on new emo (what up Mom Jeans & Moose Blood), normally a sweet spot for Riot Fest. There’s a strong continent of ’00s bands you haven’t thought about in fifteen years—Sum 41, Spitalfield—often some of the more fun sets to watch at Riot Fest.

Lastly, Blink’s headlining slot appears unaffected despite the band canceling three shows earlier today—but it’s something to keep an eye on. Should they stay on the bill, it looks like we’ll get double duty from Matt Skiba, the Alkaline Trio guitarist who replaced Tom DeLonge in Blink in 2016.

Anyway, here’s the whole thing. Tickets are on sale now.

Blink-182

Beck

Elvis Costello & the Imposters

Incubus

Young the Giant

Interpol

Blondie

Alkaline Trio

Father John Misty

Jerry Lee Lewis

Dropkick Murphys

Bleachers

Atmosphere

Flogging Molly

Cypress Hill

Bad Religion

Underoath

Matt and Kim

The Jesus Lizard

Sum 41

The Voidz

The Front Bottoms

Twin Peaks

K.Flay

Suicidal Tendencies

Bullet For My Valentine

Clutch

The Wonder Years

Digable Planets

Liz Phair

Cat Power

Gary Numan

Killing Joke

Hot Snakes

Wolfmother

Moose Blood

SWMRS

Johnny Marr

Superchunk

JD McPherson

Reignwolf

Lagwagon

Pussy Riot

FEAR

Andrew W.K.

GWAR

The Aquabats

Hobo Johnson & the Lovemakers

Face to Face

The Exploited

The Bouncing Souls

Dillinger Four

Conflict

Piebald

Adolescents

The Avengers

Cobra Skulls

HEALTH

Calpurnia

Kevin Devine

The Frights

The Districts

Arkells

The Audition

Spitalfield

Flor

Speedy Ortiz

Bully

Lower Class Brats

Total Chaos

The Fever 333

Direct Hit!

Mom Jeans.

Mannequin Pussy

Pronoun

Beach Goons

The Bombpops

Badflower

Save Face

Super Whatevr

Beach Bunny

No Small Children

