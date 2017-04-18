10 Stories to Read This Week

He’s been found mentally unfit twice; arrested twice; sued six times; and been the subject of internal investigations more than two dozen times, in 13 years. Now an old incident is in the spotlight. The Tribune looks into the case of Patrick Kelly.

And one of the city’s largest landlords is a primary driver. The Reader runs the numbers.

But the returns are mixed. Chicago magazine and City Bureau check up on the promises.

Chicago’s been a leader in collecting and using data on how the city works, but it’s not alone. The Wall Street Journal surveys the phenomenon.

It’s frustrated a lot of insurance-exchange users, but it does many things that go deep into the industry. And if it goes away, it will have serious repercussions. The Daily Line goes deep into the details.

Its influential economists have long championed big business firms. Now firms are getting so big they’re starting to worry about monopoly power. The Economist follows what’s changed.

He’s Chicago’s “first and only celebrity skater,” but it comes naturally to the 22-year-old. Jenkem tags along.

It was the Amazon of its day. Now it doesn’t even have an identity. NPR looks at its past and future.

44-year-old Armando Serrano was released last year after serving 23 years for a murder he didn’t commit. And he’s filed suit against the retired detective who worked his case. Buzzfeed updates its investigation.

They’ll need a post-graduation plan in order to get a diploma. But experts worry it could push students into expensive, ineffective for-profit schools if they aren’t given guidance. Chicago magazine explores the possibilities.

