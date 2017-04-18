Edit Module
10 Stories to Read This Week

Chicago’s first and only celebrity skater, what Illinois will lose if Obamacare is repealed, and the city’s eviction capital.

By Whet Moser

Published today at 5:01 p.m.

Sears is struggling to transform again, NPR reports.
1. Sued, Found Unfit and a Friend Mysteriously Shot—a Chicago Cop’s Rocky Record

He’s been found mentally unfit twice; arrested twice; sued six times; and been the subject of internal investigations more than two dozen times, in 13 years. Now an old incident is in the spotlight. The Tribune looks into the case of Patrick Kelly.

2. South Shore Is Chicago’s Eviction Capital

And one of the city’s largest landlords is a primary driver. The Reader runs the numbers.

3. It’s Been One Year Since Mayor Emanuel Put a “Down Payment” on Police Reform

But the returns are mixed. Chicago magazine and City Bureau check up on the promises.

4. The Rise of the Smart City

Chicago’s been a leader in collecting and using data on how the city works, but it’s not alone. The Wall Street Journal surveys the phenomenon.

5. ACA Repeal: What Illinois Stands to Lose

It’s frustrated a lot of insurance-exchange users, but it does many things that go deep into the industry. And if it goes away, it will have serious repercussions. The Daily Line goes deep into the details.

6. The University of Chicago Worries About a Lack of Competition

Its influential economists have long championed big business firms. Now firms are getting so big they’re starting to worry about monopoly power. The Economist follows what’s changed.

7. A Day with Chaz Ortiz

He’s Chicago’s “first and only celebrity skater,” but it comes naturally to the 22-year-old. Jenkem tags along.

8. Its Survival in Doubt, Sears Struggles to Transform Once Again

It was the Amazon of its day. Now it doesn’t even have an identity. NPR looks at its past and future.

9. Chicago Faces a New Lawsuit over Cop Accused of Framing 51 People

44-year-old Armando Serrano was released last year after serving 23 years for a murder he didn’t commit. And he’s filed suit against the retired detective who worked his case. Buzzfeed updates its investigation.

10. CPS Wants Students to Plan for the Future. It Could Backfire.

They’ll need a post-graduation plan in order to get a diploma. But experts worry it could push students into expensive, ineffective for-profit schools if they aren’t given guidance. Chicago magazine explores the possibilities.

