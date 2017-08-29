10 Must-Read Stories This Week in Chicago

The Chicago River is 156 miles long and mostly a mystery to residents. But it’s also the city’s future. Chicago magazine travels it.

And it’s been sliding for years. The Sun-Times runs the numbers.

Sixteen years ago, Roosevelt Myles won a new hearing after claiming cops framed him for a murder. He still hasn’t gotten it. Buzzfeed explores his story.

Our rail lines carry almost a trillion dollars worth of goods every year. If they don’t speed up, that economic flow could drift elsewhere. The BGA explains.

As shootings went up, support from the city and state dwindled, leaving existing clinics understaffed and with long waiting lists. PBS Newshour looks at the past and future of trauma care in the city.

The synthetic painkiller is much more powerful—and more dangerous. But its power makes it popular. The Tribune sounds an alarm.

Membership in the Democratic Socialists of America has exploded, and one of its new members is Carlos Ramirez-Rosa, Chicago’s 28-year-old alderman. The Reader attends the organization’s national convention.

A “project-based learning” initiative, which places students in companies like CNA and DDB, kept the Pilsen-based ChiTech from closing. The Atlantic profiles the high school.

The city’s ice-cream vendors are their own businesses, building them along the best routes and social connections while adjusting to the market on the fly. WBEZ talks shop.

“The Stroll,” an eight-block strip of State Street, was the heart of Chicago’s jazz age before it was demolished for the IIT campus. But the history remains if you know where to look. Chicago magazine takes a tour.

Share







