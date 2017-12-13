10 Must-Read Stories About Chicago This Week
Rohingya refugees in Chicago, a Frank Lloyd Wright house for $200k, and the underappreciated Great Lakes
1. The Adopted Black Baby, and the White One Who Replaced Her
In 1960s Deerfield, a couple received a black child to adopt, and fearing their neighbors, returned her. Years later, they reunited. The New York Times tells the story.
2. 7 Simple Rules to Get from Your Mom’s Basement to a $600 Million Payday in 4 Years
Peter Rahal channeled business failures (and dyslexia) into an innovative company that hit big with protein bars—by knowing what he was bad at. Chicago magazine profiles the RXBar founder.
3. His Mother Couldn’t Drink Wine Out in the Open. Now He Runs Bin 36 in Her Memory.
Enoch Sully went from running a coffee shop in Cape Town while in college to owner of a West Loop wine bar, carrying her memory the whole way. The Tribune traces his path.
4. The Frank Lloyd Wright Landmark ‘Most People Don’t Know About’
One of the architect’s early works is priced to sell at a mere $200,000. It’s a fixer-upper (he’d likely not approve of the floral wallpaper) but still a landmark. WBEZ visits South Pullman.
5. Rohingya Flee Myanmar, Find New Life in Chicago
The majority of refugees from “the most persecuted ethnic group in the world” are in the Midwest. And Chicagoans are rolling out resources for the 1,500-some who live here. Chicago Tonight talks with them.
6. World’s Fair Home Discovered in Wilmette
Most of the famous Century of Progress houses ended up in Indiana. But one was hiding in plain sight. Crain’s explores the steel-framed innovation.
7. The Story of the Great Lakes in 8 Maps
It might be “the greatest single surface aggregation of rare resources on the planet.” But it doesn’t get much love as a system. CityLab speaks with the authors of Third Coast Atlas.
8. Documenting the ‘Opioid Migrants’ of Chicago
The Rust Belt is “ground zero” for the problem, and Chicago offers access. But who are they? Belt Magazine features Lloyd DeGrane’s photo essay.
9. Long-Simmering Instagram Fashionista Feud Goes Public
Two city social-media stars have eerily similar approaches to fame. So who started their style? Chicago magazine delves in.
10. Amazon Is Running Its Own Hunger Games—and All the Players Will Be Losers
Caveat emptor, Chicago. The Guardian sounds a warning.
