10 Must-Read Stories About Chicago This Week

In 1960s Deerfield, a couple received a black child to adopt, and fearing their neighbors, returned her. Years later, they reunited. The New York Times tells the story.

Peter Rahal channeled business failures (and dyslexia) into an innovative company that hit big with protein bars—by knowing what he was bad at. Chicago magazine profiles the RXBar founder.

Enoch Sully went from running a coffee shop in Cape Town while in college to owner of a West Loop wine bar, carrying her memory the whole way. The Tribune traces his path.

One of the architect’s early works is priced to sell at a mere $200,000. It’s a fixer-upper (he’d likely not approve of the floral wallpaper) but still a landmark. WBEZ visits South Pullman.

The majority of refugees from “the most persecuted ethnic group in the world” are in the Midwest. And Chicagoans are rolling out resources for the 1,500-some who live here. Chicago Tonight talks with them.

Most of the famous Century of Progress houses ended up in Indiana. But one was hiding in plain sight. Crain’s explores the steel-framed innovation.

It might be “the greatest single surface aggregation of rare resources on the planet.” But it doesn’t get much love as a system. CityLab speaks with the authors of Third Coast Atlas.

The Rust Belt is “ground zero” for the problem, and Chicago offers access. But who are they? Belt Magazine features Lloyd DeGrane’s photo essay.

Two city social-media stars have eerily similar approaches to fame. So who started their style? Chicago magazine delves in.

Caveat emptor, Chicago. The Guardian sounds a warning.

Share







