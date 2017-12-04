The Best Protest Banners of 2017 that You Can Borrow

If you’ve participated in or watched any protests in Chicago this year, chances are you’ve seen a banner from the Protest Banner Lending Library. From the Women’s March to the Chicago Trans Liberation March, borrowers have hoisted the library’s banners at gatherings across the city since the collection began late last year.

Founder Aram Han Sifuentes, an immigrant from South Korea, made the first banner for what would become the lending library after the 2016 presidential election. Bold black letters spell out “DUMP TRUMP” on a turquoise fabric patterned with pugs and rimmed with golden fringe. Feeling inspired, more banners followed.

“I was making these banners, but I didn’t feel comfortable using them myself because at the time I wasn’t a citizen. And as a mother of a small child, I felt like [a protest] wasn’t a safe space for me,” says Sifuentes, who teaches fiber arts at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago. “The act of protest is a privilege … lot of people in the immigrant community can’t participate in that way because of their legal status.” She wanted to create a space for others, like herself, to participate in the marches without taking to the streets. Plus, she wanted to make sure that the banners were used.

Sifuentes started holding banner-making workshops at home with her friends, and hosted her first public workshop at the Logan Square Comfort Station in November 2016. That same month, she unofficially launched the library, and people started checking them out for their intended use.

The collection has grown to more than 160 banners—the bulk of which are donated from workshop attendees or other local artists. Sifuentes says at least one banner is loaned out each week.

The library is currently not on display (most recently, it appeared at Alphawood Gallery) but people can see images here and message the library’s Facebook page to check one out. Sifuentes can even make suggestions if you tell her what kind of banner you’re looking for.

Sifuentes heads to London in January to host a banner-making workshop as part of the Design Museum’s Beazleys Design of the Year awards, where the lending library is also nominated in the graphics category. She and frequent collaborators Verónica Casado Hernández, Ishita Dharap, and Tabitha Anne Kunkes have big plans to expand the idea nationally in 2018. They’re working with the Asian Arts Institute in Philadelphia and the School of Museum of Fine Arts at Tufts University in Boston to launch their own Protest Banner Lending libraries, while organizations in Los Angeles and St. Louis have expressed interest as well.

“These projects are important,” Sifuentes says. “It shows that we are fighting together, and we are united and present in our resistance.”

Here are some of the best banners selected by the founder of the Protest Banner Lending Library.

The first banner of the Protest Banner Lending Library was created following the 2016 election. “More than 160 banners later, this is still one of my favorites,” Sifuentes says. Photo: Ishita Dharap

Chicago artist Angela Davis Fegan created the banner for an exhibition at DePaul Art Museum and later donated it to the library. Fegan wanted to address the stigma that surrounds HIV/AIDS and how resources have been allocated to treat people diagnosed with the illness, Sifuentes says. “It is one of our largest banners and it is made of sheer purple tulle fabric and smells of roses,” Sifuentes says. Photo: Jasmine Clark

Ishita Dharap, Verónica Casado Hernández, and Sifuentes, all first-generation immigrants, wanted to address the current administration’s attacks against immigrants. Sifuentes cited the repeal of DACA, the travel ban, and cuts made to legal immigration and refugee admission. “We are not the problem. Ignorance is,” Sifuentes says. Photo: Ishita Dharap

During a summer exhibition at Lillstreet Art Center’s rooftop gallery, the group created four eight-by-five-foot flags. This one was created by Ishita Dharap. Photo: Courtesy of Lillstreet Gallery

Currently on display at Ralph Arnold Gallery, this banner created by Teresa Silva, director of Exhibitions and Residencies at Chicago Artist Coalition, was made days after the election. Verónica Casado and Kelli Cousins assisted in sewing the letters, Sifuentes says. Photo: Aram Han Sifuentes

Penny Duff, an arts administrator, educator and quilter, has made a handful of banners for the library. Duff was inspired by Brooklyn-based musician Roberto Carlos Lange a.k.a. Helado Negro’s song “Young, Latin, and Proud.” Photo: Ishita Dharap

One of the library’s most popular banners, “Too Cute to be Binary,” uses a quote from Chicago activist Pigeon Pagonis. The banner was visible during Chicago’s Trans Liberation March, where Chicago artist Laura Kina and her kid, Midori, marched with this banner, Sifuentes says. Photo: Ishita Dharap

Asiya Toorawa, a Muslim-American artist living Chicago, hand-beaded the crescent and star on this banner that symbolizes Islam. “The fringe on the bottom was made from her mother’s hijabs,” Sifuentes says. Photo: Ishita Dharap

Armando de Lara, a visitor to Chicago, came across the Protest Banner Lending Library during its residency at the Chicago Cultural Center. He was excited about the project and created this banner. Members of the public have donated and contributed the bulk of the banners in the library, Sifuentes says. Photo: Ishita Dharap

California-based artist Carole Francis Lung created wearable protest banners inscribed with words: Justice, Liberty, and Tranquility. Photo: Tabitha Kunkes. Model: Ishita Dharap

