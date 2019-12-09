10 Stories You Should Read Right Now
The Greek family that owns the biggest film studio in Chicago, where not to smoke weed, and an appreciation of Juice Wrld.
1. The Accidental Movie Mogul
Alex Pissios went from broke real estate investor to the owner of Cinespace, the North Lawndale where Empire and Dick Wolf’s Chicago TV series are filmed. Chicago has his story.
2. Legal Weed in Illinois: Cops Talk What’s Legal, What’s Not
After January 1, it will be legal to smoke joints or eat THC-infused candy bars in Illinois. But not in a school, on a bus, on the sidewalk, or anywhere else people can see you. Watch a video of Chicago police officers laying down the new law on Patch.
3. Death of a Native Son
Fifty years ago, no place was more shocked and angered by Fred Hampton’s death than his hometown of Maywood. The Austin Weekly News has remembrances from local reporters and others who knew the Black Panther.
4. Ultimate Chicago Movie Cage Match
Hoop Dreams vs. Risky Business. Ferris Bueller’s Day Off vs. Cooley High. WGN Radio is asking listeners to vote on its Sweet 16 of Chicago movies.
5. Four Decades Later, Dick Vitale Is Still Keeping an Eye on DePaul
The first college basketball game Dick Vitale called for ESPN was Wisconsin at DePaul, in 1979. This year’s DePaul team is “Sinatra big,” Dickie V tells the Daily Herald.
6. Susan Patel Is Home
A scion of the family that founded Patel Brothers, Chicagoland’s Indian grocery chain, discusses how Devon Avenue became Indian Broadway, and how she’s trying to keep it that way. “Trump has been good for a lot of South Asians in letting them stay exactly where they want to be,” Patel tells the Reader.
7. Ceres Cafe, Destroyer of Careers
The Board of Trade bar where Eddie Johnson was drinking before being found asleep in his car is famous for its strong servings. “ ‘A few hours’ of drinking at Ceres is, conservatively, the equivalent of three Bears-tailgate keg stands,” Kate Bernot writes in Chicago.
8. Chicago Mayor Presses Buttigieg: You Should Break Your NDA With Elite Consulting Firm
Lori Lightfoot gets involved in the presidential race, telling Pete Buttigieg to reveal the work he did for McKinsey. Doing so would give him “the moral high ground” against the secretive Trump, CNN reports the mayor as saying.
9. SNAP Benefits Help Thousands of Southern Illinois Families Buy Groceries.
As the Trump Administration plans to tighten eligibility for food assistance, a look at how the program benefits the poorest part of the state. “Rural citizens rely more heavily on SNAP benefits than city dwellers,” reports Molly Parker of the Southern Illinoisan.
10. What Made Juice Wrld’s Music So Powerful
The 21-year-old Homewood rapper, who died of a seizure at Midway Airport, “captured inner instability with ingenious sing-alongs.” The Atlantic has an appreciation.
