10 Stories You Should Read Right Now

Alex Pissios went from broke real estate investor to the owner of Cinespace, the North Lawndale where Empire and Dick Wolf’s Chicago TV series are filmed. Chicago has his story.

After January 1, it will be legal to smoke joints or eat THC-infused candy bars in Illinois. But not in a school, on a bus, on the sidewalk, or anywhere else people can see you. Watch a video of Chicago police officers laying down the new law on Patch.

Fifty years ago, no place was more shocked and angered by Fred Hampton’s death than his hometown of Maywood. The Austin Weekly News has remembrances from local reporters and others who knew the Black Panther.

Hoop Dreams vs. Risky Business. Ferris Bueller’s Day Off vs. Cooley High. WGN Radio is asking listeners to vote on its Sweet 16 of Chicago movies.

The first college basketball game Dick Vitale called for ESPN was Wisconsin at DePaul, in 1979. This year’s DePaul team is “Sinatra big,” Dickie V tells the Daily Herald.

A scion of the family that founded Patel Brothers, Chicagoland’s Indian grocery chain, discusses how Devon Avenue became Indian Broadway, and how she’s trying to keep it that way. “Trump has been good for a lot of South Asians in letting them stay exactly where they want to be,” Patel tells the Reader.

The Board of Trade bar where Eddie Johnson was drinking before being found asleep in his car is famous for its strong servings. “ ‘A few hours’ of drinking at Ceres is, conservatively, the equivalent of three Bears-tailgate keg stands,” Kate Bernot writes in Chicago.

Lori Lightfoot gets involved in the presidential race, telling Pete Buttigieg to reveal the work he did for McKinsey. Doing so would give him “the moral high ground” against the secretive Trump, CNN reports the mayor as saying.

As the Trump Administration plans to tighten eligibility for food assistance, a look at how the program benefits the poorest part of the state. “Rural citizens rely more heavily on SNAP benefits than city dwellers,” reports Molly Parker of the Southern Illinoisan.

The 21-year-old Homewood rapper, who died of a seizure at Midway Airport, “captured inner instability with ingenious sing-alongs.” The Atlantic has an appreciation.

