Chicago Magazine’s Most-Read Stories of 2019 The man who robbed banks by bike, Alan Krashesky’s tragic past, dispatches from the CTA, and more stuff that had you rapt this year

1 The 30 Best Restaurants in the Suburbs

Chicago’s best food isn’t all, well, in Chicago. We ventured beyond the city limits to find the top eats in the metro area.

Of all the Chicagoans who’ve suffered the Board of Trade bar’s hangovers, Eddie Johnson’s may be the most permanent.

3 The Bicycle Thief

Tom Justice was once a cyclist chasing Olympic gold. Then he began using his bike for a much different purpose: robbing banks.

4 Look Inside the Massive New Starbucks on Michigan Avenue

The four-story roastery at 646 North Michigan is the company’s sixth — and at 35,000 square feet, its largest. Take a peek before the store opens on Friday.

5 Best New Restaurants

2019 was the Year of the Indie, and these 15 spots, all but one of which are independently owned, show off Chicago’s culinary scene at its charming, idiosyncratic best.

6 What CTA Workers Know

Train operators, bus drivers, and station agents are the eyes, ears, and heart of Chicago’s circulatory system. Seeing the city from their point of view reveals us at our best and our worst.

Chicago’s veteran TV news anchor is known to colleagues as Mr. Perfect. Behind the flawless façade: the pain of a long-ago tragedy.

The home is located in the storied Astor Street District, designated a Chicago landmark.

Back in January, we set out to end the debate (and boy, did you tell us how wrong we got it).

Chicago’s most iconic road is under siege by Lake Michigan. Its disappearance might not be as disruptive as people think.