Chicago Magazine’s Most-Read Stories of 2019

The man who robbed banks by bike, Alan Krashesky’s tragic past, dispatches from the CTA, and more stuff that had you rapt this year

Published today at 1:17 p.m.

1 The 30 Best Restaurants in the Suburbs

Chicago’s best food isn’t all, well, in Chicago. We ventured beyond the city limits to find the top eats in the metro area.

2 Ceres Cafe, Destroyer of Careers

Of all the Chicagoans who’ve suffered the Board of Trade bar’s hangovers, Eddie Johnson’s may be the most permanent.

3 The Bicycle Thief

Tom Justice was once a cyclist chasing Olympic gold. Then he began using his bike for a much different purpose: robbing banks.

4 Look Inside the Massive New Starbucks on Michigan Avenue

The four-story roastery at 646 North Michigan is the company’s sixth — and at 35,000 square feet, its largest. Take a peek before the store opens on Friday.

5 Best New Restaurants

2019 was the Year of the Indie, and these 15 spots, all but one of which are independently owned, show off Chicago’s culinary scene at its charming, idiosyncratic best.

6 What CTA Workers Know

Train operators, bus drivers, and station agents are the eyes, ears, and heart of Chicago’s circulatory system. Seeing the city from their point of view reveals us at our best and our worst.

7 The Alan Krashesky Story You Won’t Hear at 10

Chicago’s veteran TV news anchor is known to colleagues as Mr. Perfect. Behind the flawless façade: the pain of a long-ago tragedy.

8 What an $8 Million Gold Coast Penthouse Looks Like

The home is located in the storied Astor Street District, designated a Chicago landmark.

9 Twenty Harold’s Chicken Shacks, Ranked

Back in January, we set out to end the debate (and boy, did you tell us how wrong we got it).

10 Should We Just Get Rid of Lake Shore Drive?

Chicago’s most iconic road is under siege by Lake Michigan. Its disappearance might not be as disruptive as people think.

