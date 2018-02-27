10 Great Stories You Should Read This Week

A zoo in the basement of a suburban La Grange house? A tunnel for bootleggers at Timber Lanes? The city knows how to keep its secrets—unless you know where to look. Chicago magazine explores its treasures.

Chicago has seen a mass exodus of black residents in the past two decades. Violence and schools have played a role in this, so what’s working, and what isn’t? Reveal, the Data Reporting Lab, and the Chicago Reporter team up to investigate.

The $16.9 million facility will be fully operational in March, and promises to open up a pipeline of talent from his native South Side. The Undefeated pays a visit.

The Janus case could stop requirements that public-sector union members pay dues. That could hit areas like downstate Illinois, which rely on unionized government employment for steady jobs, especially hard. The New York Times looks at the potential impact on Chester, Illinois.

West Garfield Park has the same life expectancy as Iraq—16 years less than that of the Loop. Why? Chicago magazine goes deep into the health-care gap in the city.

Margaret Taylor Goss Burroughs’s Bronzeville salons were a meeting point for some of the century’s great artists. Broadly looks back at her legacy.

John Hope College Prep was a thriving school under star principal Mahalia Hines (mother of Common). Did CPS reforms lead to its demise? WBEZ tells its story.

What happened to the Australian seven-footer after his Bulls run? He’s still got a legacy in the NBA, having coached some of its best young talent. The Ringer catches up.

East Chicago, Indiana has been in the news recently because of its lead and arsenic contamination, which has forced out residents. But it should have been bigger news years ago. The Baffler traces the history.

Chicago’s long-term decline in homicides has caused a debate about policing. But what if the real story is trauma care? CityLab runs the numbers.

Share







