10 Stories You Should Read Right Now

This could be the most important Illinois primary since 1988, when favorite sons Jesse Jackson and Paul Simon faced off. Illinois could break a deadlock between a moderate and a progressive, says Chicago.

This year’s NBA All-Star Game can’t match the ’88 game in Chicago, when Michael Jordan emerged as a superstar. Jake Malooley tells the story in The Ringer.

The Chicago Board Game Cafe in Bucktown will serve Mexican food and a Vietnamese bun inspired by Barack Obama’s meal with Anthony Bourdain in Hanoi. But a 24-ounce ribeye steak is $75, reports Eater Chicago.

4. 1,500 Amazon Jobs? No Thanks, Says Bolingbrook Mayor.

Amazon wants to build an 825,000-square-foot fulfillment center in Bolingbrook that would employ 1,500 people. The only thing stopping them: Mayor Roger Claar. Crain’s has the report.

The first-time author wanted to do for South Shore what Stuart Dybek did for Pilsen and Back of the Yards. Read his Chicago Q&A.

A century ago, chop suey was exotic, oysters reminded New England migrants of home, saloons served workingmen, and “suffrage” cafeterias served working girls. WBEZ’s Curious City has the details on where and what our great grandparents ate.

The families of the 157 people who died in the crash of Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 are consumed by grief. Attorney Bob Clifford wants to make the aviation giant pay for their pain. Chicago has the story.

Long before he won the Iowa caucuses, Pete Buttigieg was an “investigative intern” at NBC5, living for a summer with reporter Ferguson. Robert Feder reports on the candidate’s Chicago connection.

There is an exodus of African-Americans from Chicago. Hardis White, 78, is one of those who left, and three generations of his family wrestled with staying or going. The New York Times tells his story.

George Dzyacky and Yung Nguyen met in Danang during the Vietnam War. They got back in touch in 2003, and now they’re returning to Vietnam together. The Post-Tribune tells their story.

Share







