10 Stories to Read Right Now

For nearly five years, photographer Lloyd DeGrane has ventured out with his camera to put a face on homelessness. Chicago has a gallery of the people he met on the streets.

A nine-part series on changes at U of C under president Robert Zimmer. The Chicago Maroon says Zimmer has aggregated authority in “an increasingly centralized administration.”

Once again, Downstaters are trying to kick our county out of Illinois. “The people of southern Illinois, Central Illinois, we have different beliefs than Chicago,” a petitioner tells Bloomington’s Pantagraph.

“We’re taxing residents away” is a simplistic explanation for Illinois’s population loss. Chicago found that the state is getting richer, even as it shrinks.

Planners and politicians still haven’t figured out how to uplift the neighborhood while ensuring a place for long-time residents. “It’s always been about protecting the class of people who live in the community,” Ald. Jeanette Taylor tells the Tribune.

6. Notes From a Compulsive Eavesdropper

Tom Chiarella spent three days listening in on conversations around the Loop. Here’s what he learned.

Over a year, Illinois’s unemployment rate fell from 4.3 percent to 3.7 percent, the biggest drop of the 20 largest states. Despite that, says the Better Government Association, other states still have less unemployment.

Flooding is destroying the classic Chicago brick of Chatham’s bungalows. South Side Weekly republishes the Center for Humans and Nature’s look at the decay.

As a candidate, Gov. J.B. Pritzker called for a constitutional amendment to end gerrymandering. The Tribune edit board hold him to his promise.

The Reader polled dozens of critics in what they call “an absolutely indisputable ranked list of several hundred records that will definitely not start any arguments.” Read it here.

