2020 Democrats, Ranked by Chances of Winning Illinois With eight candidates in the race, there’s unlikely to be a winner when we vote on March 17. Here’s who we think has a shot at Illinois.

The Illinois Primary is March 17, and this year, it’s going to matter.

With eight candidates in the race, there’s unlikely to be a winner, or even a frontrunner, after Super Tuesday on March 3. Since Illinois is the most typical state demographically, the candidate who wins here should theoretically be able to win nationwide. Illinois could serve as a bellwether.

The Illinois primary is actually 18 separate elections: one in each congressional district. Each district awards delegates based on how strongly they’ve turned out the vote for Democrats in recent state and federal general elections. The 1st District, on the South Side of Chicago, will send eight delegates to the convention; the 15th District, which covers southeastern Illinois, will only send three. A candidate has to win 15 percent of the vote in a district to get a share of its delegates. That means black voters will be especially influential in the primary, because they live in delegate-rich districts with historically strong turnout.

Further confusing things, district elections only account for 101 of Illinois’s 184 delegates. Another 34 delegates will be awarded based on the statewide vote. Then there are 20 pledged PLEO delegates (Party Leaders and Elected Officials, or political bigwigs) and 29 unpledged “superdelegates” — big name politicians free to vote for any candidate they choose at the convention. (Read the complete rules here.)

Illinois has a tradition of supporting establishment candidates: the last time we didn’t vote for the eventual nominee was when our home state senator Paul Simon won here. This year, though, the candidate the establishment fears — Bernie Sanders — looks as though he’ll get the most votes here. But will he also get the most delegates?

Here are our first Illinois Democratic Primary Power Rankings.

1 BERNIE SANDERS

Sanders has an unbreakable coalition, accounting for between 25 and 30 percent of the Democratic electorate. That may be all he needs to win in a multi-candidate primary. This is the same dynamic that allowed Donald Trump to defeat 16 Republican rivals in 2016. If Sanders wins the nomination, we will have a general election between two candidates representing the most extreme poles of their parties.

In 2016, Sanders barely lost the Illinois primary to native daughter Hillary Clinton, 50.6 percent to 48.6 percent. He won 77 delegates to her 79. In that primary, Sanders did best in rural and suburban counties. Clinton won counties with large black populations, including Cook, St. Clair, Peoria, and Alexander.

As a senator from Vermont, one of the nation’s whitest states, Sanders has yet to build a demonstrably strong base among black voters. He is popular among young voters, though. This time, political strategist Delmarie Cobb recently told Politico, young black voters are enthusiastic about Sanders, while older voters like Joe Biden because he’s “familiar” and “loyal” to Barack Obama.

If Sanders doesn’t do well on the South and West sides, he could win the popular vote, but lose the delegate race, as he did in Iowa.

2 MICHAEL BLOOMBERG

Bloomberg, who is worth $61 billion, once said he wants to bounce the check to the undertaker. That means he’s willing to spend all his money on a presidential campaign.

Bloomberg has a fraught history with black voters. As mayor of New York, he supported stop-and-frisk policing, which was brought to Chicago by Rahm Emanuel’s police superintendent, Garry McCarthy, formerly a high-ranking officer in Bloomberg’s NYPD.

Nonetheless, Bloomberg is campaigning hard for Chicago’s black vote. He opened offices on the South and West sides, where he’s paying staffers $6,000 a month. He’s been endorsed by U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush. Former Obama supporters John Rogers and Mellody Hobson held a “briefing” for Bloomberg. (Bloomberg doesn’t hold fundraisers; he funds himself.) He’s buying up ads on black radio stations. He’s also texting voters and inserting his ads into Facebook feeds. On the plus side for Bloomberg, he’s a strong proponent of (and donor to) gun control, a popular stance in the black community.

The hard sell could work if black voters believe Bloomberg has the best chance to beat Trump. According to fivethirtyeight, black voters are historically more pragmatic, and less attracted to ideological candidates, than white voters: “In interviews, black voters often suggest they have a lot to lose if a Republican takes office. They don’t necessarily say this explicitly, but the implication is that they have more to lose than white voters, making them more risk-averse.”

In the 2018 Democratic primary for governor, billionaire J.B. Pritzker won Cook County over North Shore liberal Daniel Biss (who is now, on brand, campaigning for Elizabeth Warren).

3 JOE BIDEN

Last summer, we thought Biden was a lock to win the Illinois primary. He’s the establishment candidate, and his eight years as Obama’s vice president gave him a connection to black voters.

That was before he finished fourth in Iowa and fifth in New Hampshire, and before Michael Bloomberg entered the race, to siphon off moderate votes. Biden seems to be fading more and more each week, both electorally and personally. His hair is whiter, his skin is paler, and the once ebullient politician’s voice is softer and hoarser. Biden is a year younger than Sanders, but is campaigning with half the energy. The satirical Babylon Bee wrote that “Struggling Biden Campaign Now Offering One Month of Free AOL For Rally Attendance.”

Currently, Biden is pinning his hopes on Southern states where black voters make up a majority of the Democratic elecorate. If he doesn’t finish at least second in Illinois, he should drop out.

4 PETE BUTTIGIEG

Of all the candidates in this field, Mayor Pete has the strongest connections to Chicago. Sanders and Amy Klobuchar went to the University of Chicago, but Buttigieg grew up 90 miles away, in South Bend, Ind., at the other end of the South Shore Line. He was a summer intern for NBC5, living with reporter Renee Ferguson. As a consultant, he worked out of McKinsey’s Chicago office in the Chase Tower. He attended a church in Logan Square to learn Norwegian. And he met his husband Chasten here. When Buttigieg started looking for love, he wrote in his book Shortest Way Home, he didn’t want his dates to know he was a politician, so “I looked mostly for people in Chicago, near enough to drive but far enough outside the viewing area of our TV stations, where most people had never heard of me.”

Buttigieg did very well among white moderate voters in Iowa and New Hampshire, and he’ll probably do very well among white moderate voters in Illinois. According to a New York Times map of campaign donations, Buttigieg was the number one choice of donors on the Chicago lakefront and the North Shore, where “socially liberal, fiscally conservative” is the political profile. (Unlike Warren and Sanders, Buttigieg opposes Medicare for All.) That’s not as large a constituency here as it was in those early primary states, though.

5 AMY KLOBUCHAR

Another Midwestern candidate with moderate appeal. Playing on her regional roots, Klobuchar opened a “Midwesterners for Klobuchar” office in Lake View this week.

Indeed, Klobuchar is the most Midwestern candidate in this race. Her campaign sells tea towels with her hot dish recipe. Her grandfather was an iron ore miner. Her campaign’s blue and green colors match the label on a bottle of Hidden Valley Ranch. Her middle-of-the-road health care plan calls for adding a public option to Medicare and Medicaid.

But in which congressional district can Klobuchar win 15 percent of the vote? Maybe in Rock Island or Peoria.

6 ELIZABETH WARREN

Of late, Warren’s campaign has been one of the bigger duds of this race. Sanders, her fellow New England utopian, with whom she shares a platform of Medicare for All, has surged among progressive voters. Klobuchar, her fellow attorney, was more appealing to college-educated women in New Hampshire. Given that she’s polling at around 10 percent nationally (and, with some caveats, six percent in Illinois) it’s hard to see where she gets a delegate in this state. Maybe in the 9th or 10th districts, which cover the North Shore.

7 TOM STEYER

Will Tom Steyer still be in the race on March 17? Probably. He’s a billionaire. He can afford to keep running his vanity campaign as long as he wants. A candidate who campaigns on a $22-an-hour minimum wage is a candidate who could care less about winning.





8 TULSI GABBARD

I thought Gabbard had dropped out, but apparently she’s still running. The representative from Hawaii hasn’t appeared in a debate since November. She’s polling at one percent nationally. She hasn’t campaigned in Illinois, and her local Twitter account, @il4tulsi, has 967 followers. Plus, Gabbard’s "present” vote on both articles of impeachment against the president won’t endear her to Democrats anywhere, but especially not in deep blue Illinois.