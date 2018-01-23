10 Must-Read Stories About Chicago This Week

13 census tracts in Chicago don’t have a pharmacy within a mile. All are on the South Side, mostly on the far South Side. The Tribune examines the problem.

It was a haven for young LGBTQ residents for decades. Rents are pushing people out—but is a gay neighborhood necessary now? Eater Chicago devotes a documentary to its changes.

Marie Newman has never run for office, but she’s been endorsed by Gloria Steinem and Kirsten Gillibrand for the southwest suburbs House seat. Is it enough to knock off seven-term incumbent Dan Lipinski? Chicago magazine weighs her chances.

Sebastian Hidalgo grew up in Pilsen when it was thoroughly Chicano, teaching himself photography by wandering its streets. When the neigborhood starting evolving, he spent two years capturing it through his lens. The New York Times presents his work.

Food has moved to the center of the city’s economy and culture and given it an international reputation. What happens if the business isn’t sustainable? Three restaurateurs talk to Fooditor about the future.

The local architect has transformed the CTA and the river. But she wants her river-reclamation work to go far outside downtown. Metropolis profiles her at a career peak.

As Boomers retire, companies will be short of people with the skills needed to replace them. One way to close the gap quickly is to get women in training for those jobs. The Reader looks at the progress.

The underground network found doctors to perform the procedure, eventually learning how to do it themselves, until the police caught up to them. Radio Diaries looks back.

Only New York City displaced more, and Chicago moved far more compared to its population. Chicago magazine runs the numbers.

Cook County Assessor Joe Berrios has been the subject of a lot of bad news recently, but can Fritz Kaegi unseat him for a position few historically pay attention to? The Intercept thinks so.

