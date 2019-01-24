10 Great Stories to Read Right Now
The battle over the Hideout, Illinois’s bad bet on video gambling, what CTA workers know, and more.
1. How Illinois Bet on Video Gambling and Lost
Video gambling never materialized as the cash cow for the state hoped it would be. Despite the unfulfilled promise, lawmakers want to double down. WBEZ and ProPublica look at the past mistakes of video gambling — and whether Illinois is doomed to repeat them.
2. What CTA Workers Know
Chicago’s transit workers see the city’s best and worst as they help its citizens move. Horror stories, fond memories and the sweet smell of “bus justice” await. Chicago chats with the keepers of our sprawling, demanding, and fascinating public transit system.
3. Another Man Who Accused a Retired Chicago Cop of Framing Him Has Been Exonerated
Chicago can’t shake its reputation as the so-called wrongful conviction capital of the world; a CPD detective accused of framing more than 50 people for murder is at the center of a case of a tenth man who was just set free. BuzzFeed talks to the man who is tasting freedom after 17 years.
4. Why Won’t City Hall Fight for Chicago’s Homegrown Music Scene?
In a David versus Goliath matchup, concert giant Live Nation could get a sweetheart deal in the proposed Lincoln Yards development — and it could seriously threaten the future of local venues. The Chicago Reader takes a look at the battle.
5. Minding the Gap Examines the Troubled Family Lives of Three Young Men, Including the Director’s
The buzziest documentary of the season is from Chicago-based production company Kartemquin Films whose coming-of-age skateboarder documentary just nabbed an Oscar nod. The LA Times takes a look at the awards season darling.
6. His Father’s Son: Jarrett Payton Keeps Walter Payton’s Legacy Alive While Building His Own Name
Jarrett Payton grew up with the whole city knowing (and loving) his father, Walter. Now, he reflects on how his father’s lessons are guiding his path forward. The Athletic sits down with the son of the Chicago Bears great.
7. America’s Teachers Are Furious
Chicago’s teacher union is among the toughest in the country, a stance that’s becoming more widely adopted by teacher unions around the U.S. The Atlantic looks at how teachers are reacting in the current political climate.
8. Women Own Businesses: Fooditor’s 2019 Industry Roundtable
From #MeToo, work-life balance, and running a business in a notoriously competitive restaurant town, a trio of Chicago women in the food business look at what’s in store for the city’s restaurant scene. Fooditor has the interview.
9. Federal Judge Approves Settlement Agreement, Ending Longest-Running Housing Discrimination Case in the Country
The Chicago Housing Authority’s 53-year-old case has finally come to an end. The Tribune recaps the historic settlement.
10. For People With Disabilities, Chicago Police Consent Decree Takes First Steps Toward Reform
Advocates are looking to reshape the CPD’s practices to give more protections to one of the groups most vulnerable to over-policing. The Chicago Reporter examines the plan.
