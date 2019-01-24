10 Great Stories to Read Right Now

Video gambling never materialized as the cash cow for the state hoped it would be. Despite the unfulfilled promise, lawmakers want to double down. WBEZ and ProPublica look at the past mistakes of video gambling — and whether Illinois is doomed to repeat them.

Chicago’s transit workers see the city’s best and worst as they help its citizens move. Horror stories, fond memories and the sweet smell of “bus justice” await. Chicago chats with the keepers of our sprawling, demanding, and fascinating public transit system.

Chicago can’t shake its reputation as the so-called wrongful conviction capital of the world; a CPD detective accused of framing more than 50 people for murder is at the center of a case of a tenth man who was just set free. BuzzFeed talks to the man who is tasting freedom after 17 years.

In a David versus Goliath matchup, concert giant Live Nation could get a sweetheart deal in the proposed Lincoln Yards development — and it could seriously threaten the future of local venues. The Chicago Reader takes a look at the battle.

The buzziest documentary of the season is from Chicago-based production company Kartemquin Films whose coming-of-age skateboarder documentary just nabbed an Oscar nod. The LA Times takes a look at the awards season darling.

Jarrett Payton grew up with the whole city knowing (and loving) his father, Walter. Now, he reflects on how his father’s lessons are guiding his path forward. The Athletic sits down with the son of the Chicago Bears great.

Chicago’s teacher union is among the toughest in the country, a stance that’s becoming more widely adopted by teacher unions around the U.S. The Atlantic looks at how teachers are reacting in the current political climate.

From #MeToo, work-life balance, and running a business in a notoriously competitive restaurant town, a trio of Chicago women in the food business look at what’s in store for the city’s restaurant scene. Fooditor has the interview.

The Chicago Housing Authority’s 53-year-old case has finally come to an end. The Tribune recaps the historic settlement.

Advocates are looking to reshape the CPD’s practices to give more protections to one of the groups most vulnerable to over-policing. The Chicago Reporter examines the plan.

