10 Stories You Should Read Right Now

Cameo, a product of the 1871 tech incubator, puts a price on fame by charging for online celebrity greetings. Mark Caro profiles the company in Chicago.

Homeowners in South Shore and Rogers Park, who live right up against the lake, are preparing for more damage as water levels rise. The Tribune has a grim forecast for lakefront dwellers.

A transit center next to Soldier Field could make it easier for South Siders to reach downtown jobs. The Sun-Times asks whether it can work as a public-private partnership.

Admit it, you learned Wagner by hearing Elmer Fudd sing “Kill the wabbit!” George Daugherty, conductor of Bugs Bunny at the Symphony, talked to WGN about Looney Tunes’ contribution to the classics.

Alton’s Phyllis Schlafly is the subject of an upcoming FX miniseries, Mrs. America, starring Cate Blanchett. Chicago tells the story of how she beat the Equal Rights Amendment in Illinois.

Plans for an expensive development on the South Works site never panned out, but nearby, urban farmers are bringing the soil back to life. Belt examines the neighborhood’s past and future.

The Hyde Park street photographer has a retrospective at the Hyde Park Historical Society. See a sample of her work in South Side Weekly.

The goodwill of 2016 is gone. The Cubs missed last year’s playoffs, aren’t favored to make this year’s, and are broadcasting games on a network not all fans can watch. Sports Illustrated covered the unrest at last weekend’s Cubs Convention.

Fire Jim Boylen, trade Denzel Valentine, acquire Andre Drummond from Detroit. That’s Bulls blog Pippen Ain’t Easy’s advice for the underachieving team.

Shannon Vargas, a waitress at the Original Pancake House, got the windfall from a diner participating in the 2020 tip challenge. The money will get Vargas and her children their own apartment, reports the Daily Southtown.

