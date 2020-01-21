10 Stories You Should Read Right Now
The story behind Cameo, how to fix the Bulls, new life at South Works, and more.
1. The Most American Startup Ever
Cameo, a product of the 1871 tech incubator, puts a price on fame by charging for online celebrity greetings. Mark Caro profiles the company in Chicago.
2. How Bitter Cold Winter Blasts and a Warming Planet Will Chew Up the Lake Michigan Shoreline, Faster and Faster
Homeowners in South Shore and Rogers Park, who live right up against the lake, are preparing for more damage as water levels rise. The Tribune has a grim forecast for lakefront dwellers.
3. Would One Central Project Help Transform the South Side? It Might If Details Can Be Worked Out
A transit center next to Soldier Field could make it easier for South Siders to reach downtown jobs. The Sun-Times asks whether it can work as a public-private partnership.
4. What’s the Best Way to Teach Kids About Classical Music? It’s Bugs Bunny, Folks!
Admit it, you learned Wagner by hearing Elmer Fudd sing “Kill the wabbit!” George Daugherty, conductor of Bugs Bunny at the Symphony, talked to WGN about Looney Tunes’ contribution to the classics.
5. When Illinois Conservatives Blocked the ERA
Alton’s Phyllis Schlafly is the subject of an upcoming FX miniseries, Mrs. America, starring Cate Blanchett. Chicago tells the story of how she beat the Equal Rights Amendment in Illinois.
6. Possible Landscapes
Plans for an expensive development on the South Works site never panned out, but nearby, urban farmers are bringing the soil back to life. Belt examines the neighborhood’s past and future.
7. Discovering Nancy Hays
The Hyde Park street photographer has a retrospective at the Hyde Park Historical Society. See a sample of her work in South Side Weekly.
8. Cubs Fans Boo Chairman Tom Ricketts at Team Covention
The goodwill of 2016 is gone. The Cubs missed last year’s playoffs, aren’t favored to make this year’s, and are broadcasting games on a network not all fans can watch. Sports Illustrated covered the unrest at last weekend’s Cubs Convention.
9. Chicago Bulls: 3 Moves the Team Should Make Immediately
Fire Jim Boylen, trade Denzel Valentine, acquire Andre Drummond from Detroit. That’s Bulls blog Pippen Ain’t Easy’s advice for the underachieving team.
10. Oak Lawn Waitress, a Single Mom Living in a Hotel, Says $2,020 Tip Will Jump Start a Better Life
Shannon Vargas, a waitress at the Original Pancake House, got the windfall from a diner participating in the 2020 tip challenge. The money will get Vargas and her children their own apartment, reports the Daily Southtown.
