10 Stories You Should Read This Week

The idea took two decades to take hold. Now they have to tell the stories of its failures, but also of the communities that were created and are now gone. The Reader tells its story.

Top chefs are just like us: frozen food, leftovers, avocados, salsa, and Ben & Jerry’s. Chicago goes inside the home kitchens of Grant Achatz, Stephanie Izard, and others.

Carbondale will be one of the best places in the world to see the August solar eclipse. Visitors are paying big money to stay, and local experts are prepared. The New York Times previews the festivities.

The cartoonish video game NBA Jam is a beloved legend, and it came out of Chicago. Sports Illustrated does an oral history of its creation.

Moving Medicaid recipients to privately insured managed care is supposed to save money. But the insurers aren’t moving people over. Crain’s investigates.

Appalachia gets all the attention, but the industry (and the regulations that govern it) mean a lot to downstate. Pacific Standard visits.

Jail inmates awaiting trial can register and vote in Illinois. But the law and institutions don’t make it easy. The Chicago Reporter examines the process.

Isaac Burns Murphy won the first-ever American Derby in Washington Park—at a time when the country’s best jockeys were black. South Side Weekly looks back.

It buys the city and state more time, but old problems will rear their heads. Chicago Tonight explains.

Last year the Cubs torched right-handed pitchers. Now they’re well below .500 when they face them. What happened? Chicago magazine delves into the stats.

