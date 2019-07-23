10 Great Stories to Read Right Now

A hundred years ago, Chicago experienced the worst spasm of racial violence in the city’s history. Here’s how the riot unfolded, in the words of those who lived it. Robert Loerzel unearths never-before-seen tales in Chicago.

In Jonathan Foiles’s new book, the writer and mental health professional looks at how community trauma can be toxic, stressful and deadly for the city’s most vulnerable. BELT magazine has an excerpt from Foiles’s forthcoming book.

A veritable Buckingham Fountain worth of ink has been spilled about Chicago pizza, but what’s another deep dive? Bon Appetit realizes that square-cut party-style pizza exists.

As lake levels hit unprecedented highs, Chicago is losing its northern beaches. Edward McClelland memorializes his neighborhood shoreline for Chicago.

Black Chicago is multi-faceted and full of nuance. How well do the movies about it get the story right? Complex evaluates the legacy.

The most significant collection of photographs depicting African-American life in the 20th century is being auctioned. Historians fear the archive could end up hidden away. The New York Times lingers on the legacy of Ebony magazine’s invaluable archive.

The Black Ensemble Theater founder, 67, on growing up in Cabrini and why she snubbed New York. Chicago checks in with Taylor for its Backroom series.

Roughly 60 percent of Chicago’s youngest children lived in community areas where 91 percent of homicides took place, according an analysis by the Erikson Institute. The Tribune looks at the way the city’s troubling trend is shaping childhood for thousands of the city’s youngest residents.

Former Defender Executive Editor and Managing Editor Glenn Reedus talks to Isaac Chotiner about what the paper meant for a generation of black Americans, Chicago and what it means for the future of black news publishing. The New Yorker has the interview.

Cities like Toronto and Evanston are using a cheaper and less invasive replacement technology, cured-in-place pipe, but the city water department rejected it after a “tainted” pilot program. Block Club Chicago investigates.

Share







