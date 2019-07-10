10 Stories You Should Read Right Now
Life beneath Lake Michigan, justice for square-cut pizza, and the end of an era for a legendary paper.
1. Minuscule Microbes Wield Enormous Power Over the Great Lakes. But Many Species Remain a Mystery.
Lake Michigan is teeming with micro-organisms like algae and bacteria that “wield the ability to alter the Earth’s climate, spread human disease, regulate the metabolism of animals and some serve as the building block of the aquatic food chain” — and we know almost nothing about them. The Tribune checks what’s in the water.
2. Chicago Can’t Hold Impounded Vehicles After Drivers File for Bankruptcy, Court Says
Motorists unable to pay mounting fines found themselves unable to get their vehicles back even after, pushed to their financial limit, filed for bankruptcy. A federal appeals court has said “no more.” ProPublica brings the latest installment from the “Driven Into Debt” series.
3. Deep Dish Is Not the Pizza of Choice for Most Chicagoans
Love or hate Deep Dish, Chicago food reporter Steve “The Hungry Hound” Dolinsky demands justice for the square-cut party-style pie. The Takeout has an ode the true Chicago slice.
4. Census Stirs Fears Regardless of Citizenship Question
No matter how courts rule on the Trump administration’s census question asking if people are U.S. citizens, experts and families with undocumented members fear immigrants already are less likely to participate — with enormous financial stakes for Chicago and Illinois. The Better Government Association sizes up what’s at risk locally.
5. Meet the 21st Century Chicago Bungalow
An architecture competition aims to re-envision what was once a pre-war staple of Chicago housing: affordable, adaptable bungalow-style homes. WBEZ checks out the design hopefuls.
6. ‘A Place I Can Call Home’
Chicago has one of the largest Rohingya refugee populations in the country. This is one survivor’s story. The Reader shares what Chicago has meant for Rohingya refugee Muhammad Habib Ismail.
7. Why Patti Vasquez Wants a State Senate Seat
The comedian and radio host, who was fired from her post at WGN last week, shares her political aspirations for the Northwest Side. Chicago catches up with the aspiring politico.
8. How a Boring Cubs World Series Game in Chicago Turned the “Star-Spangled Banner” Into a Sports Game Staple
The national anthem was around before the 1918 World Series, but the crowd’s response in Chicago during that game made it what it is today, experts say. Block Club Chicago peeks at the history of the modern sports tradition.
9. Legendary Chicago Defender Goes Digital Only
After 114 years, the paper that played a crucial role in elevating voices challenging racial inequality and heralding the civil rights era for black Americans will end its print run. The New York Times looks at what’s next for the legendary paper.
10. Facets Co-Founder Milos Stehlik Dies at 70
The longtime Chicagoan was a champion of independent film, under-represented voices and brining global perspectives to the city the cinema. The Sun-Times has the remembrance.
