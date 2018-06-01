Chicago Summer 1973: Photos by John H. White

Text by Whet Moser
In the middle of the 1970s, the Environmental Protection Agency embarked on a remarkable artistic experiment: the department hired dozens of photographers across the country to “document subjects of environmental concern.” One of those photographers was John H. White, a Daily News photojournalist who would go on to join the staff of the Chicago Sun-Times in 1978 and win the Pulitzer Prize in 1982.
Other Featured Photo Galleries
Edit Module
Submit your comment
Comments are moderated. We review them in an effort to remove foul language, commercial messages, abuse, and irrelevancies.