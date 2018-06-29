Edit Module

Photos: Chicago’s Dog Beaches

The Montrose and Belmont dog beaches are very good places for very good pups.

Published today at 1:58 p.m.

Chicago’s lakefront is forever open, clear, and free–unless you’re a dog. If you want a beach where your pooch can run off-leash, there are two options: the dog beaches at Montrose Harbor and Belmont Harbor on the city’s North Side. We sent photographer Pat Nabong to capture the bond between dogs and their owners (or whoever the dogs happened to take interest in).

