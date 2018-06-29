Photos: Chicago’s Dog Beaches

Chicago’s lakefront is forever open, clear, and free–unless you’re a dog. If you want a beach where your pooch can run off-leash, there are two options: the dog beaches at Montrose Harbor and Belmont Harbor on the city’s North Side. We sent photographer Pat Nabong to capture the bond between dogs and their owners (or whoever the dogs happened to take interest in).
