10 Stories You Should Read Right Now

For 130 years, Lyon & Healy’s unassuming factory next to the L in West Town has produced ornate instruments considered the best of their kind. Chicago gets the story behind the $100,000 harps that take 35 craftspeople to make.

Chicago journalist and music critic Jim DeRogatis has doggedly pursued R. Kelly’s story for decades. In his staggering new book, Soulless: The Case Against R. Kelly, he chronicles the accounts of those who say Kelly abused them while underpinning 20 years of stories with one question: Why did it take so long for anyone to believe them? The New Yorker shares an excerpt from DeRogatis’s new book.

Chicago’s wealthy neighborhoods to the North and its under-invested ones to the South stand in contrast to one another in myriad waysthe only thing is our feed is alresady flooded with arp photos today. Among the most alarming: How long its residents are expected to live. The Tribune digs into the disturbing new study.

Chicago’s Precious Brady-Davis, the environmental movement’s best-known trans woman of color, is working to make clear the link between climate change and social justice. HuffPost catches up with the activist.

CPS social workers are staring down a district-wide mental health crisis in the classroom. Reinforcements, they say, are a long way off. Block Club Chicago takes a closer look.

Housing commissioner nominee Marisa Novara was among those who argued that former Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s plan to build or preserve 40,000 homes didn’t go far enough. The Sun-Times checks in on the task ahead of the city’s new housing commissioner.

In a few days, a judge is expected to decide the fate of a project that could alter the South Side forever. The Chicago Reporter lays out the facts.

Youth in neighborhoods like Little Village and Brighton Park are on the front lines of the fight for clean air, water, and food in their community. South Side Weekly reports.

The inventive, innovative architect Stanley Tigerman died at 88 earlier this month. Curbed Chicago revisits the built legacy of “one of the godfathers of Chicago architecture.”

In 2018 alone, taxpayers doled out a record $113 million in settlements and legal fees for police misconduct, according to one analysis. The Appeal makes the case for CPD picking up their own tab.

