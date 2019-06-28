Chicago’s Oldest Gay Bars Have Stories to Tell
As the world recognizes the 50th anniversary of Stonewall, we sent photographers to three of the city’s oldest gay bars — one on the South Side, one on the North Side, and one right in between.
For Black, Gay Chicagoans, It’s Always Been Jeffery Pub
In the first installment of our series on the city’s oldest gay bars, we visit the South Shore stalwart — Chicago’s only black-owned establishment of its kind.
Little Jim’s Tavern Is Big on History
Forty-five years on, the Boystown mainstay is an intergenerational mosaic of Chicago’s gay community.
Second Story Honors Streeterville’s Queer Past
Closing out our historical gay bar series is this under-the-radar downtown hideaway, which has provided a refuge for locals and tourists alike for 35 years.
Submit your comment
Comments are moderated. We review them in an effort to remove foul language, commercial messages, abuse, and irrelevancies.