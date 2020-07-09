What’s Next for Northerly Island? Chicago planned to turn the 91-acre peninsula into an oasis on Lake Michigan. A decade later, it’s a noble failure.

Somewhere, Daniel Burnham weeps. In 1909, the 19th-century architect first floated the idea of a manmade park off the coast of Chicago, stretching seven miles between Grant Park and Jackson Park. The island was to be a reprieve from the bustling city nearby — a lush oasis on Lake Michigan for rest and relaxation. Today, more than a century later, Burnham’s dream has taken the form of a ratty island stuck in development purgatory. Tall prairie grass and rare birds thrive at its southern end, where the rising waters of Lake Michigan threaten to swallow the landmass completely. Walking the parkway, it feels almost inevitable that nature will reclaim the 91 acres of land. Welcome to Northerly Island, Chicago’s most cursed public park. As Chicagoans await a full reopening of the lakefront, City Hall seems to have all but forgotten Northerly Island. Mayor Lori Lightfoot has stayed mum about its reopening, and the Chicago Park District has offered little more clarity. “I actually don’t know about that,” said an employee in the Central Region Office when asked about a reopening date two weeks ago. She directed the inquiry to the Visitors Center in the former Meigs Field hangar, where multiple phone calls went unanswered. When I asked Park District spokesperson Michele Lemons how the park fit into the city’s reopening plan, she said that, like other parks east of Lake Shore Drive, it remains closed and that “[t]here is no projected reopening date at this time.” Sure enough, when I stopped by Northerly Island myself a few days later, a traffic officer was blocking access to Solidarity Drive, the street that crosses the land bridge to the peninsula. Even less clear than Northerly Island’s reopening date is whether Chicagoans miss it at all, especially with summer concerts canceled at the Huntington Bank Pavilion. That’s thanks in part to a century of unfulfilled promises by the city to turn the peninsula into usable public parkland. The latest attempt was in 2010, with an award-winning plan by urban design firm SmithGroupJJR and architect Jeanne Gang. The Northerly Island of its pages is a dazzling tableau of natural biomes and outdoor recreation areas, connected by five miles of pedestrian paths. There’s forest, savannah, prairie, wetlands, and even a series of small barrier islands. Some of Gang’s more ambitious plans included a 12,000-seat amphitheater for stargazing and a shipwreck in the lagoon for divers to explore. It was to be “the Millennium Park of nature,” she told the Tribune in 2015. But little of Gang’s plan was implemented. To do so would have cost $40 million — about four times the project’s budget. “Our design was never fully realized,” Studio Gang wrote in an emailed statement. A rendering of Jeanne Gang and SmithGroupJJR’s 2010 Northerly Island design Image: Courtesy of Studio Gang Today’s version of Northerly Island Park finally opened in 2015 to the tune of $9.7 million. But the park remains largely unacknowledged in its own backyard, much less by the rest of the world. Lemons said in an email that Gang’s vision is an “active, long-term plan,” but remains on hold due to a lack of funding. Money isn’t the only issue. Near–record high lake levels have severely eroded Northerly Island’s infrastructure. And in the age of COVID-19, the 12-foot-wide trail that snakes around Northerly Island isn’t wide enough to comfortably practice social distancing. Of course, Northerly Island isn’t without its charms. As Burnham intended, the park is a sliver of curated wilderness in the heart of the city. Thanks in part to its unpopularity, it’s one of the only places downtown where one can ditch the crowds, sit peacefully on the docks, and take in a view of the skyline. “I think the bottom line is that, although it’s had its challenges, Northerly Island is a successful project,” says Patrick Bray, chief of public affairs at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Chicago District, which built the park in the early 2010s. “We created a natural habitat that didn’t exist before, and it’s an asset to the city.” And, he continues, “the birds certainly love it.”

Most modern accounts inaccurately recall Burham’s 1909 Plan of Chicago, which outlined what would later become Northerly Island, as advocating for a series of barrier islands along the entire lakefront. But the blueprint actually only designated barrier islands on the North Side. For the south shore, Burnham proposed a channel-like lagoon running parallel to the coast. He called the outer strip of land Shore Park. Burnham envisioned Shore Park as a “supremely beautiful” outdoor playground. “When this parkway shall be created, our people will stay here, and others will come to dwell among us — the people who now spend large amounts of money in Paris, Vienna, and on the Riviera,” he wrote in the plan. But, in the early 1920s, the South Park Commissioners downsized the Shore Park plan in favor of a series of five islands along the south lakefront. Ultimately, they only built one — Northerly Island — in 1925. Daniel Burnham’s vision for Chicago’s lakeshore, from his 1909 Plan of Chicago

Image: Courtesy of Chicago Architecture Center In the 95 years since, Northerly Island has seen a series of controversies and what-ifs. The one constant has been Adler Planetarium, which opened in 1930. For two years, Northerly Island hosted Chicago’s 1933 Century of Progress World’s Fair. Then, for the next decade or so, it was nothing. “Most of the time in the late ’20s and ’30s, the island was basically a hobo jungle,” a historian told the Tribune in 2003. In 1946, Chicago lost a bid to make Northerly Island the site of the United Nations headquarters. Instead, it opted to turn it into a small boutique airport, Meigs Field. Not everyone loved the idea of the airport, which violated Burnham’s dictum that the lakefront “belongs to the people … and should be treated as park space.” Among them was Mayor Richard J. Daley, who insisted Northerly Island be made “more park-like,” starting with his 1973 Lakefront Plan. Basically every mayor since has revived Burnham’s dream but never executed it. Harold Washington considered a family-friendly “Discovery Park” on the island, but those plans died with him in office in 1987. Jane Byrne proposed closing Meigs for the 1992 World’s Fair, but that year’s bid went to Seville, Spain. Then, in 1996, the second Mayor Daley announced Northerly Island Park, a $27.2 million project which included a lagoon, snorkeling bay, stargazing hill, nature center, and botanic gardens, all accessible by ferry and a rubber-wheeled trolley. It was to be “a park like no other in the US or in the world,” claimed then–Park District General Superintendent Forrest Claypool. But Daley’s dream got stuck in a legal quagmire over the future of Meigs Field. In 2003, without warning, he ordered bulldozers to tear up the runways, digging a series of giant Xs in the pavement. He justified the so-called “midnight raid” by citing post-9/11 concerns about terrorists using the airport to launch an attack on the Loop. It earned Daley the nickname “X-man,” and bolstered his reputation as a big city boss. But even he couldn’t finish what Burnham started back in 1909.