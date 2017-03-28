10 Great Stories You Should Read This Week

Less than ten percent of households affected by the Plan for Transformation live in such communities. Over a third have no government subsidy now. WBEZ investigates what happened.

IPRA depends on CPD to enforce penalties. Sometimes it doesn’t happen, even in serious cases. The Tribune goes looking.

Atorina Zomaya teams with University of Chicago Assyriologists to present her culture’s ancient culinary traditions. Next: a store. Chicago magazine sits down with her.

The Trump administration’s proposed cuts could be “fairly catastrophic” to the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative. The Washington Post puts them in context.

The suburban company PolyScience branched out from labs to restaurants via Charlie Trotter. Now it’s going after home cooks. Bloomberg Businessweek profiles president (and head tinkerer) Phillip Preston.

Downstate Cairo has lost half its population in 30 years. The junior high had to merge with the high school. And there’s no light at the end of the tunnel. NPR visits the river town.

But if Chicago wants to choose them, they need to pressure Illinois Dems—because statehouse Republicans like elected school boards. Ben Joravsky makes the case in the Reader.

A state employee almost lost her 15-month-old’s oxygen tank because the supplier wasn’t being paid by the state’s group insurer. And it’s because of the stopgap budget. Rich Miller tells the story in the Quad City Times.

He was a Northwestern star, a Bears running back, an NBC5 anchor (and the host of American Gladiators). Now, because of dementia, he wears his house key around his neck. The Chicago great talks to The Athletic.

The 606 and the Riverwalk required federal programs that could be cut or killed under the new administration. Chicago magazine speaks with the mayor and the Park District commissioner about the future.

