Read Our Awards-Nominated Work

The City and Regional Magazine Association announced its awards finalists yesterday, and Chicago magazine scored a hefty 12 nominations. Chicago is one of only six magazines nationwide with double-digit nods in the contest, which recognizes the best 2018 work in everything from design to writing to online presence. Here’s what made the cut:

Essays/Commentary/Criticism: “My Father, The Stranger,” Bryan Smith’s personal story about reconnecting with his dying father after decades apart

Food or Dining Writing: Jeff Ruby for his reviews of George Trois, Radio Anago, and Pacific Standard Time

Profiles: Bryan Smith’s “The Anchor,” about iconic newsman Bill Kurtis

Excellence in Writing: The May issue. Stories included: “Journey to America,” Camille Bordas’s meandering road trip through Illinois; “The Stairwell,” which traces the lives of Police Commander Paul Bauer and Shomari Leghette, the man who shot him; and “Hoda Katebi Will Take Your Questions Now,” about the Iranian American radical fashion blogger

Photography: Ryan Segedi for “The Tools Chefs Use”

Magazine Section: “Found,” a lifestyle section that includes items like: the auction of Chicago Imagist Roger Brown’s personal furnishings; advice on mingling from a professor of comedy; and Rachel Bertsche’s road-testing of a new nude-drawing bachelorette party service

Reader Service: “The Easy-Peasy, No-Excuses Guide to Becoming an Urban Farmer,” with text by Patty Wetli, photos by Jason Little, and illustrations by Vidhya Nagarajan

Special Issue: “The Hidden City,” a wide-ranging collection of all the under-examined corners of Chicago

Multiplatform Storytelling: “A Second City,” an interactive piece by Nissa Rhee with photos by Sebastián Hidalgo, design by Ramzi Dreesen, and video by DS Shin exploring the vast differences in life spans between nearby neighborhoods; and “Inside the Vogue School,” about an endangered West Side dance club and health clinic, with text by Yolanda Perdomo and photos and video by DS Shin

Our website was also nominated for general excellence online.

