10 Stories to Read Right Now

How restaurants are navigating the dining ban, a murder inflames racial tensions in Chinatown, and more lakefront drama.
1. How Restaurants Are Navigating the Dining Ban
From make-your-own pizza kits to a wine and cheese hotline, owners are adapting to Pritzker’s statewide moratorium on dining in. Chicago has the latest.
2. The Killing of Two Chinese Men Ignites Anti-Black Sentiment in Chinatown
The uneasy relationship between blacks and Asians became tenser after two Chinese men were killed in a robbery. WBEZ talks to activists trying to heal the divide between races.
3. Seminary Co-op, 57th Street Books Offer Free Shipping in Light of Coronavirus Spread
Want to binge read during your social isolation? Hyde Park’s most popular bookstores will bring their shelves to you. Block Club Chicago has the details.
4. Beginner’s Luck: How One Video Gambling Company Worked the Odds and Took Over a State
Accel Entertainment owns a third of Illinois’s video gambling machines. ProPublica Illinois examines how money and connections enabled the company’s rise.
5. NASCAR, Cricket, Darts Among Gamblers Choices as Coronavirus Crimps Illinois Sports Betting Launch
Casinos raced to open their sports books in time for March Madness — but now it’s been canceled, along with most other sporting events. The Sun-Times looks at the obscure betting options that remain.
6. Census 2020 Count Begins in Illinois. Are You Ready to Be Counted?
Between March 12 and 20, most homes will receive an invitation to fill out the Census online. With a declining population, Illinois needs to count every resident to avoid losing two congressional seats. Capitol News Illinois has all the details.
7. Lake Michigan Comes for Chicago’s Waterfront Real Estate
Todd Rosenthal spent $26,000 to protect his Rogers Park condo from rising lake levels, but won’t move, because his lakeside location is like “a resort.” Chicago looks at how high water is affecting homeowners.
8. Illinois’s Early Pot Tax Revenues Outpacing Other States
The first two months of marijuana sales brought in $20 million in taxes — more per resident than most states that have legalized it. The Daily Herald has the numbers.
9. Women From 14 Area Breweries Gathered in Homewood Last Week to Collaborate on International Women’s Day Beer: ‘There’s More of Us Than We Thought’
The Pink Boots Society, an association of female brewers, produced a beer for International Women’s Day. Skjoldmo will be released at the end of the month, reports the Daily Southtown.
10. A Second City Vet Has a New Hit Showtime Series
Andersonville resident Abby McEnany plays a self-described “fat, queer dyke” in the semi-autobiographical Work in Progress. Crain’s Chicago Business has a Q&A with the actress.
