10 Stories to Read Right Now

From make-your-own pizza kits to a wine and cheese hotline, owners are adapting to Pritzker’s statewide moratorium on dining in. Chicago has the latest.

The uneasy relationship between blacks and Asians became tenser after two Chinese men were killed in a robbery. WBEZ talks to activists trying to heal the divide between races.

Want to binge read during your social isolation? Hyde Park’s most popular bookstores will bring their shelves to you. Block Club Chicago has the details.

Accel Entertainment owns a third of Illinois’s video gambling machines. ProPublica Illinois examines how money and connections enabled the company’s rise.

Casinos raced to open their sports books in time for March Madness — but now it’s been canceled, along with most other sporting events. The Sun-Times looks at the obscure betting options that remain.

Between March 12 and 20, most homes will receive an invitation to fill out the Census online. With a declining population, Illinois needs to count every resident to avoid losing two congressional seats. Capitol News Illinois has all the details.

Todd Rosenthal spent $26,000 to protect his Rogers Park condo from rising lake levels, but won’t move, because his lakeside location is like “a resort.” Chicago looks at how high water is affecting homeowners.

The first two months of marijuana sales brought in $20 million in taxes — more per resident than most states that have legalized it. The Daily Herald has the numbers.

The Pink Boots Society, an association of female brewers, produced a beer for International Women’s Day. Skjoldmo will be released at the end of the month, reports the Daily Southtown.

Andersonville resident Abby McEnany plays a self-described “fat, queer dyke” in the semi-autobiographical Work in Progress. Crain’s Chicago Business has a Q&A with the actress.

