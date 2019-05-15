10 Stories to Read Right Now

Lori Lightfoot’s unprecedented journey to the mayor’s office may have changed the way politics is played in Chicago for good. Edward McClelland profiles the history-making mayor-elect for Chicago.

Lightfoot is vague on how her administration will tackle the city’s policy issues as they relate to the food and restaurant world. So what comes now? South Side Weekly tapped experts to sketch out what food justice in Chicago might look like.

In his second term, Mayor Rahm Emanuel vowed to crackdown on the city’s largest landlords when it came to recycling. In reality, the city was garbage at holding most buildings accountable. In partnership with Block Club Chicago, the Better Government Association investigates.

“I learned that the faith says that if you can pray, you should pray. If you can’t kneel while you’re praying then pray standing up. If you can’t stand up while you’re praying then sit down. If you have to lay down, then lay down. If you can’t do that, then just be where you are.” The Tribune explores how Muslims with disabilities adapt during the holy month.

The Chicago poet and singer took the challenges that came in the wake of her debut album — including, but not least of all, how to manage the pressure of representing an entire city — and channeled them into her new album, Legacy! Legacy! The Reader takes a look (and a listen).

The Chicago region, thus far, has been largely spared from some of the more intense cruelties of climate change that have devastated areas like the Gulf Coast and California. But just a few hours downstate, Illinoisans are facing growing threats as flood levels rise. The New York Times visits Grafton, Illinois to learn more.

Babies, ballparks, and breastfeeding: The Cubs understand that they really do go together. The Sun-Times checks out Wrigley Field’s newest dens.

It’s been 40 years since a fateful American Airlines flight bound for Los Angeles crashed in a Northwest Side neighborhood shortly after leaving O’Hare. Chicago revisits the tragic Flight 191 accident.

Recreational weed is barreling toward legalization in Illinois with big promises about a tax windfall. Crain’s follows the projected path of those tax dollars.

The very concept of a juvenile justice system is 100 years old this year. WBEZ’s Curious City takes a look at how it all began.

Share







