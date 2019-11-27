10 Great Stories to Read Right Now

Chicago magazine’s honorees, from a real estate agent turned Samaritan, to a hockey player turned healthy eating advocate, have accomplished extraordinary things for the greater good. Read their stories here.

Journalism, it turns out, works. Immediately after the Tribune published an expose about school seclusion rooms across Illinois, the state Board of Education announced it would end the practice. Read the original story, which was reported with ProPublica Illinois.

Tired of test pressure and long commutes, a CPS family passes up Lane Tech for its neighborhood school, which emphasizes community over achievement. Read Cassandra Kaczocha’s essay on Chicago Unheard.

A city income tax is a better way to meet the city’s pension obligations than a big property tax hike, which would accelerate Chicago’s population decline. Ed Zotti has the numbers at the Sun-Times.

As white leftists and working-class Northwest Side families align on political issues, they’ve formed a dominant coalition. Chicago examines a growing progressive hub.

While the rest of the nation is riveted by the impeachment inquiry, the 14th District’s freshman congresswoman talks about health care for veterans. The New Yorker examines the challenges facing a Democrat in a Trump-leaning district.

Since opening in 1984, the Ronald Reagan Boyhood Home in Dixon has proudly refused government help. Now, though, it’s asking for National Park Service buyout. Politico asks what Reagan would think about the government owning his old house.

Sisters Gina and Giuliana Ramirez stayed on the Southeast Side even after the factories closed. As they tell StoryCorps Chicago, it’s because their neighborhood is “a quiet little town” in the metropolis.

The city’s beaches are receding. ABC7 has the then-and-now images.

New owner, new home (Soldier Field), new name, new logo, new players. mlssoccer.com asks whether the changes the Fire are making can change a decade of losing.

