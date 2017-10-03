10 Must-Read Stories in Chicago This Week

Costly Chapter 13 bankruptcies have been spiking in black neighborhoods in and around Chicago. The cause? Mere traffic tickets. ProPublica investigates.

121 men and women are in Illinois prisons for crimes they committed before 1978. At their age, they’re unlikely to reoffend. But they’re up against an opaque parole system. Injustice Watch explains.

What happens when Grant Achatz comes over to help you cook? Chicago magazine finds out.

60 years ago, his mother made him check out Richard Wright’s Black Boy from the library. It was the beginning of a life in books. The New York Times profiles Third World Press, celebrating its 50th anniversary.

James Lee, a widower and single father, lost his only daughter to a house fire. He memorialized her with plaques around the city—and one still remains. Chicago magazine follows his tributes.

The young alderman talks about his path to politics, the Democratic Socialists of America, and what happened with Daniel Biss. Jacobin sits down with him.

Dwight Perkins brought a passion for nature to his work as chief architect of CPS, and to his 15-year battle to set aside the area’s natural land. WBEZ tells his story.

And what a find: 1,500 reels of film buried for 40 years in a swimming pool in the Yukon. The Reader speaks with Morrison about his career and new documentary.

Farm families can pay over $40k for plans—while the average net farm income in the state is $77k. Crain’s explores the problem.

Maria Goeppert Mayer was a seventh-generation academic who (literally) unpeeled the layers of the atomic nucleus—and the turning point came at the University of Chicago. Scientific American remembers “the Onion Madonna.”

