10 Must-Read Stories About Chicago This Week

He’s been doggedly pursuing the R. Kelly case for years—even when one publication after another passed on his investigations. Chicago magazine profiles the reporter and music critic.

Cuts are causing tuitions to go up and professors to leave for wealthy private schools. The Atlantic tallies the damage.

Muslims in Myanmar are facing a situation that “now borders on genocide.” 400 families that have made it out ended up in Rogers Park. The New York Times visits them.

Outside auditors, with no expertise but ties to Forest Claypool, recommended changes that cut costs and raised barriers. WBEZ investigates.

Who designed “the first modern house in America”? Chicago Patterns tours a masterpiece.

State agencies have to tell the comptroller what unpaid bills they have only once a year. She can have a billion dollars worth dropped on her desk in one day. So why can’t we budget better? Crain’s makes the case.

From Ukrainian coffee to Iraqi tashreeb, new residents adapt their traditions to American abundance. The Reader sits down at the table with a variety of Chicagoans.

Overton Elementary, a modernist structure designed by Perkins and Will, remains empty after four years—one of 17 closed in 2013 that remains unused. What to do with the Bronzeville institution? South Side Weekly explores the ideas.

Yosh Kawano worked for 65 years at Wrigley—and the team helped get him out of a World War II–era Japanese internment camp. The Tribune profiles the Kawano brothers.

Specimens at the Field Museum carry, on their feathers, the history of black-carbon pollution in the Midwest. Chicago magazine explains.

