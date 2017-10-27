An Incomplete List of Things Chicagoans Have Vowed to Do to the Bean
Or in front of it.
Scream “Santa is REAL” in front of the bean
Sing KRUSTY KRAB PIZZA In Front of Bean.
Cast Your Patronus in Front of the Chicago Bean
Replace The Bean with Mr. Bean
Return The Bean & Use The Money For School Funding
Scream like Goku in front of the Chicago Bean
Make A Human Barrier In Front Of The Bean To Protect It
Create Bean events in front of the Bean.
Do Nothing in Front of the Bean
Succumb to our collective existential dread outside the bean.
(All event names are sic.)
