10 Great Stories to Read Right Now

Attorney Jon Loevy is known in Chicago’s justice circles for taking the cases of the city’s wrongfully convicted — and often winning big. Despite securing multi-million dollar awards for his clients, Loevy would love to be out of business. His critics agree, but for different reasons. For Chicago, Mark Caro sketches a fascinating profile.

Developers had lofty ambitions for the roughly 60 acres between Navy Pier and the Chicago River. But instead of a stunning transformation starting in the early aughts, the results are “a cautionary tale for Chicago’s next round of mega-projects.” Chicago Tribune architecture critic Blair Kamin and a team of reporters explore the transformation that wasn’t.

This spring, ProPublica Illinois investigated a $3 million UIC clinical trial aimed at helping children with mental illness that in reality endangered its young subjects. Now, one of the families affected by the trial has provided a unique and powerful perspective in the form of a personal journal chronicling the experience. ProPublica Illinois has the wrenching, stunning read.

Cook County has one of the largest municipal operations in the U.S., and also one of the most dynamic when it comes to re-envisioning the role of local government in residents’ lives. The latest installment of the Places Journal series, “The Inequality Chronicles,” focuses on the country’s third-largest metro area.

The Design Museum of Chicago has curated a new exhibition that focuses on the city’s unique role in boosting the popularity of pedal-powered transit before cars ruled the road. Curbed Chicago previews the newly-opened pop-up exhibition.

How much does the neighborhood you’re born in predict your future? A new study finds that the impact can be significant. Chicago Tribune sizes up Chicagoland’s data.

The massive closure of more than 50 CPS schools in 2013 has left a lasting mark on the affected neighborhoods of Chicago, which Ewing examines in her much-anticipated new book, Ghosts in the Schoolyard. Chicago Reader talks with the multi-talented academic, author, and activist.

A Cook County Circuit Court program aimed at helping probationers stay out of state prison recently lost its funding despite an encouraging track record. Supporters of the HOPE Court say the efforts were undermined by the very judge in charge of overseeing the program, and describe a promising idea undercut by disinterest, spite, and vindictiveness. A partnership between City Bureau, Injustice Watch, and the Sun-Times investigates.

For the past several years, a certain type of store pops up in the city’s once-vacant storefronts just as fall arrives. What’s up with those temporary Halloween shops? WBEZ’s Curious City answers the timely question.

10. Twelve Blocks: Snapshots of a City

How do you capture life in a city as big and ever-changing as Chicago? Block by block, of course. Some of the city’s best writers, poets, and thinkers immortalize their own special patch of pavement in Chicago.

