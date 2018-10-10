Every week during the baseball season, ESPN publishes its power rankings of all 30 teams in the MLB. In Chicago, more than half that many people are running for mayor, so we thought we’d do the same for them, starting with the candidate most likely to win, and running all the way on down to those who may not even collect enough signatures to make the ballot.

This list only covers officially announced candidates. If Susana Mendoza decides to get in the race, we would rank her number two.

1 TONI PRECKWINKLE

As Cook County Board president and chair of the county Democratic Party, Preckwinkle is already the second-most powerful politician in Chicago. With roots in both the African-American and progressive communities, she’s uniquely capable of building a coalition that spans racial and geographic lines.

In her campaign announcement, Preckwinkle struck a progressive note by calling for an elected school board and condemning police violence that “devastate(s) our black and brown communities.” She called Jason Van Dyke’s conviction for murdering Laquan McDonald “an important indictment not only of the actions of an individual but of the code of silence within the police department.”

On the other hand, she’s lately played the Machine boss by endorsing embattled Cook County Assessor Joe Berrios, and she may attempt to rule as another autocratic mayor.

2 GARRY McCARTHY

McCarthy, who was fired as Chicago’s police superintendent after the Laquan McDonald video surfaced, appeals to the conservative, law-and-order voters living on the Northwest and Southwest sides — neighborhoods full of cops and firefighters.

McCarthy denies he was involved in burying the McDonald video. After Van Dyke’s conviction, he tweeted that the shooting was “one of the darkest chapters in Chicago’s history” and called on Chicagoans “to come together and rise above this tragic event.”

Meanwhile, McCarthy takes credit for the city’s lowest murder rate since the 1960s, which happened when he was superintendent. (Those numbers, though, aren’t so cut and dry.) He’s also promising to de-politicize the police department by ending merit promotions for ranks below captain.

An early poll found McCarthy with 16.8 percent support. That may be enough to get him into a runoff against Preckwinkle, who once called him a “racist bully boy” for what she alleged was stop-and-frisk harassment in Chicago’s black and Latino communities. It’s hard to see him building on his white ethnic base by attracting Latinos, African-Americans, or liberal whites, though.

3 BILL DALEY

Smarter, better looking, and more articulate than his big brother Rich, Bill Daley probably would’ve made a better mayor. Unfortunately, he was the youngest son, so he had to settle for Commerce Secretary and White House Chief of Staff for Barack Obama.

After a Daley Double, Chicago probably isn’t eager to give the family another run, especially since Rich left the city in terrible financial shape. Daley does have a lot of money, though: he recently loaned his campaign $500,000.

4 GERY CHICO

Chico, who finished second to Rahm Emanuel in 2011, probably knows Chicago better than any of the other candidates. He grew up in Back of the Yards, where he graduated from Kelly High School, and has lived all over the Northwest and South sides. He was Chief of Staff to Richard M. Daley, then ran the school board and the park district. Now his law firm, Chico & Nunes, earns millions of dollars a year “helping City Hall businesses navigate red tape” (i.e., lobbying). Chico is the only Latino candidate in the race, but as a protégé of Ald. Ed Burke, he’s at odds with Chuy Garcia, leader of the community’s ascendant progressive wing.

5 PAUL VALLAS

Vallas has a plan to hire 400 more police officers, and another plan to pay for it. “A lack of staffing resources is making it impossible for the Police Department to stem the violence, connect with the communities, and properly supervise operations,” in Chicago, he says.

As a former city revenue director, budget director, and CEO of Chicago Public Schools, Vallas has the most well-thought out financial platform. But can he find the nearly $1 billion the city is going to need to meet its impending pension obligations?

6 LORI LIGHTFOOT

The Laquan McDonald shooting exacerbated a serious breach of trust between the police and minority communities. One result of that: closures in murder cases are at an abysmal 17 percent.

Lightfoot, a former federal prosecutor, headed the Police Board and chaired the Police Accountability Task Force, which was assembled to reform the police department after the McDonald shooting. “We can get a handle on this homicide rate,” she says, “but … we’ve got to treat it as a public health crisis, [and] as a real measures to bring investment and economic developments to these neighborhoods.”

The Sun-Times recently reported that Lightfoot’s endorsements and fundraising have stalled since Preckwinkle decided to run, and that she might drop out and endorse Preckwinkle in exchange for being named corporation counsel. So far, though, Lightfoot is still in.

7 WILLIE WILSON

For a second-tier, second-time-around candidate, Wilson, who ran in 2015, is getting a lot of attention. His most well-publicized stunt was handing out $200,000 in cash and checks to parishioners of a South Side church during a joint appearance with Gov. Bruce Rauner. He also puts his face on billboards.

In 2015, Wilson got 10 percent of the vote as the leading African-American candidate. He won’t do that well this year with Toni Preckwinkle as an opponent. Maybe that’s why he held a press conference to attack her for “arrogantly stealing credit” for his ideas on bail reform.

8 DOROTHY BROWN

The Chi-Lites are performing at a fundraiser for Brown on November 1, which is really apt. Have you seen her in the news, or on the campaign trail? We haven’t.

Brown, who is in her fifth term as Clerk of the Circuit Court, ran for mayor against Richard M. Daley in 2007, winning 20 percent of the vote. But since then, she’s taken all sorts of flak — for failing to computerize records in her office, for making $100,000 off a property a campaign donor gave her, and over an employee’s claim that jobs in her office could be bought for $10,000.

Brown got into the race while Emanuel was still running, but now she’s facing an even more popular countywide elected official in Preckwinkle, making her chances negligible.

9 TROY LARAVIERE

The former principal of tony James G. Blaine Elementary School in Lake View, LaRaviere claims he was fired by Emanuel’s allies on the Local School Council for speaking out against the mayor’s education policies. During the Van Dyke trial, LaRaviere joined protestors outside the Cook County Criminal Courthouse. “If you consider yourself a human being, you should be disgusted with this murder, you should be disgusted with the mayor and his administration’s attempt to cover it up,” he said.

Not surprisingly, education is an important plank of LaRaviere’s platform: he wants an elected school board and a moratorium on selective enrollment schools.

10 AMARA ENYIA

Enyia, director of the Austin Chamber of Commerce, ran for mayor in 2015, and has harshly criticized Emanuel. She believes that after closing 50 schools, mostly on the South and West Sides, he only started paying attention to the black community again once he needed to win back their votes after the Laquan McDonald shooting. “It shouldn’t have taken a teenager getting shot to invest in the neighborhoods,” says Enyia, who wants to do just that by steering private investment and public dollars to neighborhood-based development projects and by requiring Community Benefits Agreements for large construction projects. After the Van Dyke verdict, Enyia pointed out that the city spends 38 percent of its budget on public safety, but not enough on measures that could prevent crime, such as affordable housing and mental health services.

11 LASHAWN K. FORD

The West Side state representative has often been at odds with Rahm Emanuel. After the Laquan McDonald video circulated, he sponsored a bill that would allow Chicagoans to recall their mayor.

He also criticized Emanuel for calling Chicago a “Trump-free zone,” saying the city needs to work with the president on anti-violence initiatives. “I’m going after the disenfranchised,” Ford told the Chicago Defender. “This campaign is also petitioning to require the next mayor to have an economic development plan for the South and West sides of Chicago. We call it The Marshall Plan. My focus is on the communities where the city has invested too much in law enforcement and not enough in human capital.”

Ford’s biggest drawback: in 2014, he was sentenced to six months probation and fined $1,000 for misdemeanor tax fraud. The federal case grew from a charge that he’d received a $500,000 bank loan to rehabilitate buildings, but instead used it to pay off his mortgage and gamble.

12 JERRY JOYCE

Not to be confused with Garry or Gery, Joyce is the son of former state Sen. Jeremiah Joyce, a Southwest Side Hibernian grandee. A 19th Ward political brat, Joyce wants to run as a law-and-order candidate, which should go over well in Mount Greenwood, the city’s most conservative neighborhood. Why doesn’t Joyce start out by running for alderman, as his father did?

13 JA’MAL GREEN

The 23-year-old Green got into politics after the Laquan McDonald shooting, leading protests in front of Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s house. Green has some original ideas on police reform, including requiring officers to carry misconduct insurance, and an idea for an app called Excuse Me, Officer, which would allow citizens to rate their interactions with police. “It is important for the next mayor to have ideas on how we’re going to bridge the gap between the police department and the community, because right now, you’ve got a 17 percent clearance rate, and we’re not solving any murders,” he says. “That’s on both sides. The community don’t trust the police to call 911, so the community ain’t gonna tell you what’s going on.”

14-16 JOHN KOZLAR, NEAL SALES-GRIFFIN, MATTHEW RONEY

None of these guys are going to make the runoff. They may not even make the ballot. So let’s deal with them in one entry. From left: Kozlar is an attorney, a two-time candidate for 11th Ward alderman (mainly Bridgeport and Back of the Yards), and the owner of Sugar Tree Creamery, an ice cream company “currently in its research and development phase,” per his website. Sales-Griffin is CEO of CodeNow, a nonprofit that teaches young people to write code. And Matthew Roney is the founder of the Garden Party, named as such because its “roots are in the neighborhoods.” He wants to erect 10-story buildings around the city that double as urban farms and community centers.

17 DOCK WALLS

This is Walls’s fourth run for mayor. He finished last in each of his first three tries, so we’re predicting he’ll finish there again. A former Harold Washington aide, the perennial candidate has proposed making nanotechnology “Chicago’s first new industry since the stockyards.”