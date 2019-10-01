10 Stories to Read Right Now

Alan Krashesky is the smoothest man in Chicago news — but his childhood was anything but. For Chicago, Jake Malooley tells the story of his father’s murder and his upbringing in a boy’s home.

The city’s median household income increased 11 percent from 2014 to 2018, as rich people moved in while poor people moved out. The Sun-Times has the stats.

No suspended licenses for unpaid tickets. Less onerous payment plans. Lower penalties for city sticker tickets. It’s the culmination of a story ProPublica Illinois has been following for months.

Suicide. Kidnapping. Murder. Fire. Chicago has the lurid yet ultimately redemptive saga behind a Frank Lloyd Wright landmark.

Before 2016, the Cubs were Lovable Losers. This year, they’re “just another team that vomited on itself like a thousand others.” Deadspin looks at how disorienting that is for a fanbase that once defined itself by defeat.

Illinois’s population is declining faster than any state’s but Alaska. It’s not so much that people are moving out, but that they’re not moving in, either from other states or countries. The Tribune profiles a few who did leave — for Indiana.

The black-brown alliance former between the Black Panthers and Young Lords in the 1960s has influenced Chicago politics ever since, leading to the elections of Harold Washington, Chuy Garcia, and Lori Lightfoot. South Side Weekly tells the story of how a street coalition went straight.

The White Sox throwing the 1919 World Series, coming just a year after World War I ended, was another blow to American innocence. City Journal examines the cultural impact of the Black Sox Scandal.

Aadam Jacobs, “The Taping Guy,” was at every indie rock show in the late ’80s and early ’90s. According to WBEZ, he still has his Liz Phair, Smashing Pumpkins, and Uncle Tupelo recordings.

Hyde Park is the best bookstore neighborhood in Chicago, maybe the nation. The Hyde Park Herald reports on how the indies survive in the age of Amazon.

Share







