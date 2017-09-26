This Week’s 10 Must-Read Stories

The Becoming a Man program has been working well during its short tenure here. Now it’s starting in its second city, Boston. Politico profiles the approach.

By adding an apartment (or seeming to), commercial establishments in Wrigleyville get classified as residential property—and save big money. The Sun-Times investigates.

In 1978, it was in the “ass end of the Loop.” As the area has grown, the bar has resisted offers to sell, and business keeps growing. Chicago magazine pays a visit.

What happens to the survivors after a murder in Chicago? WBEZ asks them.

Three hundred feet into Lake Michigan (and completely covered by it) is a 30,000-square-foot property, privately owned. But how did it get there? DNAinfo dredges up the story.

Photographer David Schalliol has been documenting it for a decade. The Reader presents his images and written reflections.

It was supposed to be “one tough vote” to clear the way for re-election. Now the Cook County Board President, and the commissioners who made the vote, are mired in it. The Tribune analyzes the mess.

Illinois residents want services, but don’t want to pay for them. And that’s exactly what we’ve gotten. Peoria Public Radio explains.

The Marriott on Michigan Avenue gets about half its vegetables during the summer from one farm in Kane County. They get good food as a result, but it takes creativity to use it. Fooditor shows how it works.

Jeanne Gang’s 94-story skyscraper has gotten a lot of attention for its design and architect, but how does the Chinese developer figure in? Chicago magazine explores the question.

